Paul Mescal Premieres New Gay Romance Film at Cannes Film Festival

Gladiator II star Paul Mescal has picked something quite a bit different for his next role.

The Irish actor just premiered his new film The History of Sound at the Cannes film festival, a historical romantic drama starring him and Josh O’Connor (Challengers).

The film is directed by Oliver Hermanus, and the script is written by Ben Shattuck based on his own short story of the same name.

In the film, Lionel (Mescal) and David (O’Connor) meet in 1917 while attending the Boston Music Conservatory. After World War I ends, they reunite and travel together across Maine in summer 1920 while recording folk songs and falling in love.

The film debuted on Wednesday at Cannes; Mescal and Hermanus walked the red carpet at the premiere. (O’Connor didn’t make it to the premiere as he’s currently shooting another film, but is expected to be at Cannes on Friday for the premiere of Kelly Reichardt’s The Mastermind in which he also stars.)

Hermanus thanked his two stars at the premiere, calling O’Connor his “brother-in-arms” and “we miss him, we love him”, according to THR. Of Mescal, he said “we would have never got this movie done [without him],” and that the film is “a testament to the genius of Paul Mescal.”

Distribution studio MUBI will release The History of Sound in US theaters later this year, while Universal Pictures International will release the film everywhere else across the globe.