Watch Full ‘Flight Of Passage’ Ride At Disney’s Pandora: World Of Avatar

The Avatar movies may still be years away from hitting theaters, but Disney has kept its promise to open Pandora: World of Avatar in 2017. The newest section of Animal Kingdom in Walt Disney World is set to open to the public on Memorial Day weekend, but the first video of the new attraction has already surfaced online.

Thanks to the Showcase of Wishes on YouTube, you can now watch a full POV version of Pandora’s new ride, Flight of Passage.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The attraction isn’t exactly a strap-in-hold-on kind of ride, but it’s an adventure in the vein of Star Tours. Those on the ride will buckle into their seats, and a big screen will come up in front of them.

From there, park-goers will begin to “fly” through the beautiful landscapes of Pandora. They will soar with birds, and adventure with the creatures on land. A Na’vi warrior rides on a mountain banshee, and then leads the entire ride on an epic adventure.

The thrilling ride takes park-goers through waterfalls, in and out of enchanted forests, and high above the seas of Pandora. There may be danger around every corner, but the beauty of the planet is definitely worth it.

The entire video is about four and a half minutes in length, showing that the ride isn’t very short. At least you’ll fell like you waiting in a long line for something.

Watch the full video above, and start booking your tickets to Animal Kingdom!

