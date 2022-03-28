The 2022 Oscars Have People Livid Over Lack of Winners Mentioned During Pre-Show

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences handed out eight Oscars during the hour before the live broadcast began, but none of them were mentioned during ABC’s red carpet show. The acceptance speeches will be edited into the main broadcast, but the lack of acknowledgment still didn’t sit well with movie lovers. To add insult to injury, when the Academy tweeted the winners, they only named the movies, not the individual recipients.

Dune was the big winner of the technical awards, picking up Best Sound (for Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill, and Ron Bartlett); Best Production Design (Patrice Vermette and Zsuzsanna Sipos); and Best Film Editing (Joe Walker). The Eyes of Tammy Faye‘s Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, and Justin Raleigh won Best Makeup and Hairstyling, while Dune composer Hans Zimmer won Best Original Score.

Best Live Action Short Film went to Aneil Karia and Riz Ahmed’s The Long Goodbye, and Ben Proudfoot won Best Documentary Short Subject for The Queen of Basketball. Alberto Mielgo and Leo Sanchez’s The Windshield Wiper won Best Animated Short Film. All eight awards were presented by Dune stars Josh Brolin and Jason Momoa.

The decision to announce eight categories before the main Oscars was announced earlier this month, instantly sparking condemnation from major stars. The Eyes of Tammy Faye star Jessica Chastain made sure she was in the Dolby Theatre by the time Best Makeup and Hairstyling was announced.

“I feel that at the Academy Awards, there is no above the line, there is no below the line,” West Side Story director Steven Spielberg wrote in a statement. “All of us are on the same line bringing the best of us to tell the best stories we possibly can. And that means for me; we should all have a seat at the supper table together live at 5.”

No matter what excuses the Academy came up with to defend the decision, people at home also complained. Many found it to be a slap in the face to the artists who make the movies look and sound as good as they do.

Jessica Chastain is being interviewed with a "LIVE" chyron emblazoned on the bottom of the screen. We know she's inside cheering on the makeup & hairstyling win for THE EYES OF TAMMY FAYE. The Academy should never do this again. — Sean Fennessey (@SeanFennessey) March 27, 2022

Many, many pointed out that although the word “live” was shown on the screen during the red carpet show, it wasn’t really. Chastain was already in the theater by the time her red carpet interview aired.

While eyes were on red carpet, Dune picked up four Oscars on tech front. And not on tube broadcast. Will be that kind of night for Denis Villeneuve and gang. Bites. #Oscars — – (@billbrownstein) March 28, 2022

“Watching the #Oscar preshow and thinking that, if they had cut out the badly improvised chats with stars on the red carpet (“Being Tammy Faye”?), and maybe skip the Beyoncé opener, I could’ve watched Hans Zimmer accept his statue for Dune,” one viewer wrote.

“The fact that we’re being forced to endure inane red carpet banter where a host referred to Lin-Manuel as “Lin Man-you-el” and called The Eyes of Tammy Faye ‘Being Tammy Faye’ while freaking DUNE sweeps really underlines what a catastrophic decision this was,” one viewer wrote.