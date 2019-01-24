Oscars 2019: Melissa McCarthy Nominated for ‘Best Actress’ Hours After Earning ‘Worst Actress’ Razzie Nomination

Melissa McCarthy joined the exclusive club of actors nominated for both the best and worst performances in a single year. A day after she was nominated for a Razzie Award for two comedies, she was nominated for an Oscar for a performance in a drama.

On Monday, McCarthy was listed in the Worst Actress field at the Razzies because of her performances in Life of the Party and The Happytime Murders. Both were hit hard by critics and touted as box office flops. McCarthy was previously nominated for Worst Actress for 2014’s Tammy.

The other nominees for the Worst Actress of 2018 are The Clapper‘s Amanda Seyfried, Amber Heard of London Fields, Peppermint‘s Jennifer Garner and Helen Mirren for Winchester.

On Tuesday, McCarthy was nominated for Best Actress at the Oscars for Can You Ever Forgive Me?, Marielle Heller’s acclaimed film in which McCarthy plays author-turned-letter forger, Lee Israel. The film was also nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay for Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty’s script and Best Supporting Actor for Richard E. Grant.

The other nominees for the 2018 Best Actress Oscar are Roma‘s Yalitz Aparicio, Glenn Close for The Wife, The Favourite‘s Olivia Colman and A Star Is Born‘s Lady Gaga.

Can You Ever Forgive Me? also earned McCarthy nominations at the Golden Globes, BAFTA Awards, Critics Choice Awards and the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

McCarthy was previously nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for 2011’s Bridesmaids.

After hearing about their Oscar nominations, Grant called up McCarthy to get her advice on going through the Oscar experience.

“We both burst into tears,” Grant told Entertainment Weekly. “I think people at the tables around us thought we had some tragic news. We got free lunch and drinks, so I’m grateful.”

If McCarthy won a Razzie and Oscar in the same year, she would join Sandra Bullock, who “won” a Razzie for All About Steve, then an Oscar for The Blind Side the next day. She surprisingly attended the Razzies to receive the “honor” in person.

The only other people to earn Razzies and Oscars in the same year are songwriter Alan Menken and writer Brian Helgeland. In 1993, Menken won an Oscar for Aladdin‘s “Whole New World” and a Razzie for Newsies‘ “High Times, Hard Times.” In 1998, Helgeland won an Oscar for L.A. Confidential and a Razzie for The Postman.

Oliver Stone’s Wall Street remains the only move to win a Razzie and Oscar. Daryl Hannah won a Razzie for her supporting role the night before Michael Douglas won an Oscar.

