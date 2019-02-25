Oscars 2019: Keegan-Michael Key Mocks President Trump With Umbrella Toss

Friends From College star Keegan-Michael Key mocked President Donald Trump during his introduction of Bette Midler at the 2019 Oscars, tossing an umbrella to the side after he could not close it.

Key floated down from the Dolby Theatre ceiling carrying an umbrella, just like Mary Poppins in Mary Poppins Returns. The former Key & Peele star then introduced Midler and the song “The Place Where Lost Things Go,” which was nominated for the Best Original Song Oscar.

Before Midler performed, Key tried to close the umbrella, but could not. So, just as Trump did in a viral video from October 2018, Key just dropped it on the floor.

This was not the first time the Oscars took a jab at Trump Sunday night. Just moments before, Oscar-winner Javier Bardem spoke against Trump’s attempt to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border in Spanish while presenting the Best Foreign Language Film Oscar.

During their opening jokes, Maya Rudolph, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler took a jab at Trump’s wall plans.

“Just a quick update in case you’re confused: There won’t be a host tonight, there is no popular movie category and Mexico is not paying for the wall,” Rudolph said.

Key’s umbrella antics inspired several laughs from viewers on Twitter.

Mary Poppins Returns was nominated for four Oscars – Best Original Song for “The Place Where Lost Things Go”; Best Original Score for Mac Shaiman; Best Costume Design for Sandy Powell; and Best Production Design for John Myhre and Gordon Sim.

Directed by Rob Marshall, Mary Poppins Returns is a sequel to the beloved 1964 Disney movie Mary Poppins. Emily Blunt played the title role and was nominated for a Golden Globe, while Lin-Manuel Miranda co-starred as lamp-lighter Jack. Ben Whishaw, Emily Mortimer, Pixie Davies, Joel Dawson and Nathanael Saleh also starred.

Aside from Friends From College, Key also stars in Disney’s upcoming Toy Story 4. He appeared in The Predator and voiced Murray in Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation.

