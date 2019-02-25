Oscars 2019: Jennifer Lopez Dazzles in Epic Mirror Dress on Academy Awards Red Carpet

Among the stars dazzling the red carpet ahead of the 2019 Oscars, Jennifer Lopez and her silver gown are shining the brightest.

Lopez, who arrived alongside boyfriend Alex Rodriguez, donned a long-sleeved, figure-hugging Tom Ford metallic dress. The triple-threat wore her hair swept to the side, completing the simple, elegant look perfect for a night at the 91st Academy Awards.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fans took to social media to gush over Lopez’s stunning look.

Be still my beating heart Jennifer Lopez for the win#Oscars pic.twitter.com/Z2fLYshjmM — Amy Kaplan (@PhotoAmy33) February 25, 2019

“Be still my beating heart. Jennifer Lopez for the win,” one Twitter said.

“Jennifer Lopez + red carpets = match made in heaven,” another wrote.

“Oh yes! [Jennifer Lopez] you came to play today!” another wrote.

“I would love to hang [Jennifer Lopez] from my ceiling and spin her around like a disco ball. She looks stunning,” someone else said.

“[Jennifer Lopez] can do NO wrong,” another fan wrote.

Lopez is slated to present an award during Sunday night’s ceremony. She and Rodriguez were two of the dozens of stars walking the red carpet ahead of the awards, including American Horror Story star Billy Porter, who donned a tuxedo-gown, Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke, recent Grammy winner Kacey Musgraves, and Vice star Amy Adams.

Many fans will keep their eye on Lady Gaga throughout the night, who was nominated for her role in A Star is Born beside co-star and nominee Bradley Cooper, who was snubbed as a director for the film. As a whole, the film was nominated for seven Oscar awards, including Best Picture. Gaga and Cooper are slated to perform their already iconic duet, “Shallow,” during the ceremony.

The Oscars are live starting at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, with red carpet footage airing in the hours before.