One of the Greatest Christmas Movie Trilogies Airs on TV Tonight

Weekends during the holiday season are the perfect time to get cozy and watch a ton of Christmas movies!

On Sunday night, Freeform is giving movie lovers a chance to watch one of the best Christmas trilogies ever all in one sitting.

The Disney-owned cable network is airing all three movies in the Santa Clause franchise on Sunday night. Continue on for air times and movie about each festive flick.

1. The Santa Clause

The original 1994 comedy is pure Christmas movie magic. A heartless workaholic (Tim Allen) inadvertently signs on the become new Santa Claus, and, despite his dismissals, starts physically turning into the spitting image of the jolly fat man. It’s one of Disney’s greatest flicks of the ’90s, and you can watch it via Freeform at 7:15 p.m. ET on Sunday.

2. The Santa Clause 2

(Credit: Disney)

Following up the hit first movie was tough, but Allen and company pull it off. This follow-up gives us a strong dose of the fully-formed North Pole and our protagonist in full-on Santa mode. However, he soon runs into a complication: He needs to find a wife, a Mrs. Claus, or he loses out on the Santa gig. Plus, he has to deal with the misbehavior of his now-teenage son (Eric Lloyd) back home. It’s a wonderful mix of festive fantasy and heartfelt family storylines.

The Santa Clause 2 airs via Freeform at 9:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

3. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

(Credit: Disney)

OK, look: This one is kind of a stinker. While it doesn’t quite stack up to the the iconic previous installments, it still offers some fantastical Christmas magic to cap off the trilogy. There’s time travel, enchanted snow globes and Martin Short playing Jack Frost. By the time it airs on Freeform on Sunday night at 11:55 p.m. ET, you just might be tired enough to get a kick out of it.