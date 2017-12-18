Did ‘Ocean’s 8’ Teaser Hint That George Clooney’s Character Is Dead?

The first teaser for Ocean’s 8 dropped on Monday, and fans immediately picked up on a clue that seems to hint at the fate of a major character from the Ocean’s franchise.

While it’s not technically a spinoff, Ocean’s 8 is set in the same universe as the Ocean’s franchise, which starred George Clooney as Danny Ocean. In Ocean’s 8, Sandra Bullock plays Debbie Ocean, Danny’s sister, who is released from jail only to plan a major heist at the Met Gala in New York City.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Along with quick shots of the film’s stars in character, the teaser also appears to hint that Danny Ocean may have passed away. One quick frame from the clip sees Debbie sipping a martini and looking at what appears to be a grave for Danny, which reads, “Danny Ocean, 1961-2018.”

Of course, the death could be faked, but it could also be the answer to the question Cate Blanchett’s character Lou asks Debbie at the beginning of the teaser.

“Why do you need to do this?” she asks.

The movie also stars Mindy Kaling, Helena Bonham Carter, Sarah Paulson, Rihanna, Anne Hathaway and Awkwafina, with each women receiving a flash of screen time in the short teaser. The film’s first full-length trailer drops tomorrow, and Ocean’s 8 will arrive in theaters on June 8, 2018.

Photo Credit: Warner Bros.