‘Gremlins’ and ’30 Days of Night’ Directors Bring Anthology ‘Nightmare Cinema’

Anthology films have seen a rise in popularity over the recent few years, as the format allows multiple filmmakers to come together to showcase their talents in ways they can’t achieve with feature films. A new horror anthology, Nightmare Cinema, will be bringing together talents young and old to explore the horrifying experiences that befall those unlucky enough to enter a frightening movie house.

In the film, a series of down-on-their-luck individuals enter the decrepit and spine-chilling Rialto theater, only to have their deepest and darkest fears brought to life on the silver screen by The Projectionist – a mysterious, ghostly figure who holds the nightmarish futures of all who attend his screenings. By the time our patrons realize the truth, escape is no longer an option. For once the ticket is torn, their fate is sealed at Nightmare Cinema.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Mick Garris (Hocus Pocus), Joe Dante (Gremlins), David Slade (30 Days of Night), Ryuhei Kitamura (The Midnight Meat Train) and Alejandro Brugues (Juan of the Dead) have all come together for the project. Additionally, Mickey Rourke (The Wrestler, Sin City) will serve as a guide to lead audiences down this nightmarish path, much like the Cryptkeeper from Tales from the Crypt.

“I love being able to bring together visionaries of horror cinema from all around the world with their personal perspectives about what scares you,” Garris explained.

Making matters even more exciting is that this film merely sets the stage for a Nightmare Cinema TV series coming to the small screen.

Between American Horror Story, The Exorcist and Channel Zero, audiences get to enjoy some of the best horror series in recent years, with Nightmare Cinema primed to add to the deep pool of horrifying tales.

With M. Night Shyamalan’s Tales from the Crypt reboot being put on indefinite hiatus, this new series has the potential to give fans weekly tales of woe that we’ve been dying for.

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!