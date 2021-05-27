Nicolas Cage, Ron Perlman Teaming up for New Movie

✖

Nicolas Cage and former Sons of Anarchy star Ron Perlman are teaming up for a new movie titled The Retirement Plan. According to Deadline, the action film will shoot in the Cayman Islands and features a number of other high profile actors such as Ashley Greene (the Twilight saga), Jackie Earle Haley (Watchmen), Joel David Moore (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), and Grace Byers (Empire). Additionally, Ghostbusters star Ernie Hudson will also make an appearance, as will former NBA superstar Rick Fox.

The Retirement Plan follows Greene's character, also named Ashley, as she and her daughter Sarah (Thalia Campbell) find their lives in danger after becoming wrapped up in a criminal organization. Completely desperate to protect her daughter and herself, Ashley reluctantly reaches out to her estranged father Matt (Cage), who retired to the Cayman Islands and became a bit of a beach bum. The father-daughter reunion is cut short, however, when the family is tracked down by crime boss Donnie (Haley) and his lieutenant Bobo (Perlman).

The deeper that Ashley and Sarah get into Matt's life, the more Ashley realized that her father has been keeping secrets longer than she knew. Matt is more than the beach bum persona he presents, and he may be her only hope for survival. The Retirement Plan is written and directed by Tim J. Brown (Buckley's Chance, The Cradle), and it does not currently have an announced premiere date.

William G. Santor, CEO of Productivity Media — one of the film's producers — said of the film, "The global reach and legendary appeal of Nicolas, Ashley, Jackie, Joel, Grace, Ernie, Rick and Lynn as well as gifted newcomer Thalia, is spot-on for this exciting action movie. I am proud to say that we have managed to have a Ghost Rider, a Hellboy and a Rorschach in the same film together, with a Ghostbuster to keep the Ghost Rider in check! You can’t get better than that!!! And we continue to receive incredible support from the Cayman Islands Government as we start production on our third film."

Nicholas Tabarrok, President of Darius Films — an equal producer of The Retirement Plan — offered a statement as well. "Having now successfully completed production on two films here in the Caymans, I’m excited and thrilled to start on the third under our three-picture deal," Tarbarrok said. "Tim’s script, and the appeal of working in a beautiful COVID-free paradise has attracted a phenomenal cast who I can’t wait to see bring this action-packed story to life."

Prior to greenlighting The Retirement Plan, Darius Films and Productivity Media partnered for Blue Iguana, a dark comedy starring Moore, which is in post-production currently. They also produced The Baker, an action thriller starring Perlman. That movie recently wrapped filming.