Nickelodeon Movie’s Production Shut Down After Bomb Threat

One new Nickelodeon production is facing a major setback after a false bomb threat was reported to the filming location.

The film sequel to the 2013 Nickelodeon series The Thundermans was filming in British Columbia, Canada at Simon Fraser University’s Burnaby campus when the college was unexpectedly shut down due to reports of a bomb.

The campus was closed for almost two hours before police gave the all clear.

Simon Fraser University itself posted an alert just before 1 p.m., saying the road to campus was closed until further notice. Police later concluded it was a false alarm, with RCMP spokeswoman Corporal Laura Hirst telling the Vancouver Sun that police closed the campus as a precaution before discovering the threat was unfounded.

“As part of the active and dynamic investigation, all evidence at this point leads to a ‘swatting’ situation,” she said. Hirst also added that police are attempting to identify the caller who reported the fake threat.

Kira Kosarin, who plays Thundermans protagonist Phoebe Thunderman, posted an Instagram Reel four days ago about her experience with the shut down, in a behind-the-scenes look at her day-to-day routine.

In the Reel, she describes how the cast and crew were filming the movie’s “big opening scene” before “all of a sudden things stopped… the cops came, the whole campus was shut down.”

The Thundermans, a series about a family with superpowers who try to conceal their unusual abilities, ran on Nickelodeon from 2013 to 2018. In 2024, a follow-up film sequel was released, titled The Thundermans Return. The newest movie, Clash of the Thundermans, will release in 2026.