Nick Jonas Talks Hollywood Rivalry With Harry Styles

With Nick Jonas becoming more and more ingrained with blockbuster Hollywood films, it’s only right he develops a rivalry with fellow musician turned actor Harry Styles.

Later this month, the former member of The Jonas Brothers band teams up with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan for a sequel to 1995’s Jumanji, with Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. In the sequel, Jonas plays Alex, a handsome video game character locked into the exotic jungle. Meanwhile, former One Direction standout Harry Styles broke into Hollywood with the Christopher Nolan’s critically acclaimed Dunkirk over the summer.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to Jonas, this helps a “battle of the bands” brew as the musicians put their acting chops on display.

“He was great in it,” Jonas said. “There’s a little bit of like battle of the bands that happens. I feel like that was earlier on in my career where I felt some of that. At this point, I don’t really feel any competition with anyone. Not because it’s not a competitive business but just because I think it drags you down when you start looking at what someone else has going on. You just have to remember that if you stay true to what you wanna do and you stay in your lane, then it’s all gonna be fine.”

Of course, Jonas geared up for a role in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle which is similar to the iconic character Alan Parrish played by Robin Williams in 1995’s Jumanji.

“I was a huge fan of the original, as well,” Jonas said. “I think that it would be ridiculous to try and compete with it. It’s such a beloved film. Or try and do something similar to it. I think the thing I loved about this script when I read it was that it was its own Jumanji adventure, its own set of great characters, and its own storytelling but it did have those moments where you felt that nostalgic energy towards the original and Robin Williams’ amazing performance and the character Alan Parrish he plays.”

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle hits theaters on December 20, 2018.

[Embed id=20000143]Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (Movie: jumanji-welcome-to-the-jungle)[/Embed]