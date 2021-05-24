New Willy Wonka Origin Story Movie Casts Its Lead

✖

Warner Bros. has cast the lead in its new take on Willy Wonka — 25-year-old Timothée Chalamet. On Monday, sources close to the production told Deadline that Chalamet will play a young version of the chocolatier in an origin story titled Wonka. Based on characters and settings from Roald Dahl's beloved writings, it will detail his adventures before his chocolate factory was opened.

Chalamet was reportedly producers' top choice for the role of Wonka for some time before the decision was finalized, as scheduling conflicts interfered with their plans. Finally, they were able to reach a concrete deal, and the insiders say that Chalamet will get ample chances to show off his singing and dancing skills in the movie. Training for these parts was a part of the scheduling conflict they were dealing with.

Wonka is directed by Paul King and co-written by King and Simon Farnaby, though the project has been through four other writers already during its development. As a prequel, the movie will tread new territory in this fictional world. Dahl only wrote two books in the series — Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and Charlie and the Great Glass Elevator.

Fans are likely more familiar with the two film adaptations of the story created so far — the 1971 movie Willy Wonka and the Factory starring Gene Wilder in the lead role, and the 2005 Charlie and the Chocolate Factory starring Johnny Depp as Wonka. This time around, Charlie Bucket will not be featured, and fans speculate that the movie will give more details on the origins of the Oompa Loompas.

Chalamet is already an Oscar nominee and is now highly sought after for big franchises and tentpole projects. However, so far fans have not really seen him in any. He will make his fantasy-action debut in October as Paul Atreides in Denis Villeneuve's Dune — also a Warner Bros. production. Based on trailers for that — and more niche roles, such as the lead in Netflix's The King — fans seem relatively confident he can play a convincing leading man.

Chalamet's best-known roles so far are in the movies Call Me by Your Name, Beautiful Boy, Lady Bird and Little Women. His busy schedule also includes the upcoming movies The French Dispatch from Wes Anderson and Don't Look Up from Adam McKay.

Whether that skill set will translate to the eccentric Willy Wonka remains to be seen. So far, there is no release date in place for Wonka.