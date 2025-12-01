New ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ and ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ Movies Get Release Dates

Two of Paramount’s biggest upcoming movies have been placed on the calendar.

The studio’s mysterious live-action Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles reboot and the fourth Sonic the Hedgehog film will hit theaters on November 17, 2018 and December 22, 2028 respectively.

Not much is known yet about the TMNT reboot, other than that it will be a hybrid live-action film (likely in a similar way to the Sonic movies) and that Neal H. Moritz is producing the feature.

The movie’s existence was only revealed last month, as Paramount’s new parent company Skydance looks to bring back some of its most popular IP from the grave. The world’s favorite pizza-loving turtles haven’t been seen in live-action form since 2016’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows, which was a critical and commercial flop.

The Sonic movies, meanwhile, continue to print money for Paramount. When Sonic the Hedgehog 3 released last year, starring Jim Carrey as the evil villain Dr. Ivo “Eggman” Robotnik and Ben Schwartz as the voice of the titular hero, it grossed almost $500 million and was the tenth highest-grossing movie of the year. Keanu Reeves, Idris Elba, James Marsden, Krysten Ritter, and Natasha Rothwell also appeared in the film in some form or fashion.

There are currently no plot details for Sonic 4, but the last film’s ending teased the appearance of fan-favorite character Amy Rose in future entries.