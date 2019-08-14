New ‘Rambo: Last Blood’ Trailer Coming Next Tuesday

Fans will soon get their first look at Rambo: Last Blood, the upcoming sequel to the beloved action franchise. On Tuesday, star Sylvester Stallone shared an intense image of himself in the first movie side-by-side with an upcoming shot, promising that the trailer will be out next week.

“‘When you hurt a man’s family , you just dug your own Grave,’” Stallone wrote ominously. “THE NEW TRAILER WILL BE SHOWN HERE FIRST ON TUESDAY 8/20 … I!”

The teaser image was in black and white, with a grainy, vintage filter. The two different shots were marked by their year — 1982 for First Blood and 2019 for Rambo: Last Blood.

Fans were ecstatic about the post, which comes just a month before the movie’s official release date. Rambo: Last Blood is due in theaters on Sept. 20, and some expect it to be the definitive end of the franchise, judging by the title.

“Can’t wait to watch it,” one fan commented, “[they’re] all awesome.”

“A new Rambo and Terminator in the same year,” marveled another fan with fire and heart emojis.

The upcoming sequel has been in the works since 2008, so fans are eager to see it at last. It has been referred to as Rambo V, Rambo V: Last Blood and other titles over the last decade. However, this version did not really get traction until last fall, when Adrian Grunberg was announced as the director. Filming began that same month, and lasted just two months in total.

The move find its hero John Rambo (Stallone) traveling to Mexico to rescue his friend’s daughter, Gabrielle (Yvette Monreal), who has been kidnapped by a Mexican cartel. He is assisted by Paz Vega (Carmen Delgado), a reporter covering the cartel’s movements and the sister of Gabrielle. Other stars include Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Adriana Barraza, Genie Kim, Joaquin Cosio and others.

Fans have already seen a brief teaser for Rambo: Last Blood, which was released back in May. It showed Rambo trying to live a peaceful life on a family ranch, before he gears up and heads south.

“The time has come to face my past. If they come looking for me, they will welcome death,” he warns in voice over.

The Rambo franchise began as a commentary of the Unite States’ treatment of veterans and PTSD, particularly after the Vietnam War. John Rambo is a highly skilled U.S. Army Green Beret, unable to readjust to civilian life. The first movie even addressed the issue of Agent Orange, a toxic chemical that had long-term effects on many of the veterans exposed to it.

In the years since, there have been three more films in the franchise, all finding the hero dragged back into combat despite his best efforts. Some expect Last Blood to let him rest once and for all, but so far nothing about the synopsis or the teaser makes it look like that is what’s coming.



Rambo: Last Blood hits theaters on Sept. 20, 2019.