New ‘Paranormal Activity’ Sequel in Development at Paramount

Much like a ghost, Paramount is proving a franchise can never really die.

Today, a new report said that Paramount and Blumhouse-Atomic Monster are developing a new entry in the Paranormal Activity franchise.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The eighth film in the franchise has a new wrinkle, however. Following the merger between horror titans Blumhouse and Atomic Monster, James Wan (creator of Atomic Monster and the Saw, Insidious, and The Conjuring franchises) will produce the film alongside Jason Blum and Oren Peli, who directed the first film in the franchise.

While no plot details are available, Deadline reports that the newest entry in the franchise is a “priority project” for both studios.

The found footage horror flick Paranormal Activity took the world by storm when it released in 2007 and became the biggest box office success story of all time, grossing $194 million on a budget of just $15,000.

Since then, seven sequels have released, each revolving around supposed found footage of households haunted by various supernatural entities. The most recent entry, Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin, released in 2021. The franchise as a whole has grossed almost a billion dollars at the box office.

The first film in the Paranormal Activity franchise put Jason Blum’s studio Blumhouse on the map, before they became the biggest name in horror thanks to major franchises and films like The Purge, Get Out, Split, Us, Insidious, Whiplash, M3GAN, and Five Nights at Freddy’s.