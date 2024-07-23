New '24' Movie in the Works, Kiefer Sutherland's Involvement Unclear

A new 24 film is on the way. Sources tell Variety that a new adaptation of the Kiefer Sutherland-led television series is in early development at 20th Century Studios. The big kicker is that it's unclear if Sutherland will be involved in any way. He starred on the Fox drama for nine seasons from 2001 to 2014, as well as the 2008 television film Redemption. Each season is told over 24 consecutive hours.

Since the movie is still in early development, no plot details have been revealed as well as whether Sutherland will be attached to the film. In 2023, he sparked hopes for a 24 reboot, as he didn't completely count out a possible return. The Emmy-winning series definitely still remains a favorite among fans today, or else it wouldn't be thought of for a new movie.

It's hard to predict just what the movie will be about and how it will be told. The thing that made the series so unique is that it did tell a story over 24 hours throughout the entire season. One hour for each episode. It's also hard to tell if it will be a continuation of the series or a full-on reboot. One thing for sure is that Sutherland would definitely need to come back. If that means he's only on as a producer or reprising his role as Jack Bauer or even playing someone else, it just wouldn't be 24 without him.

Kiefer Sutherland is pretty busy these days, so it might have to depend on his schedule. On top of the Clint Eastwood flick Juror #2, he also is working on Stone Cold Fox and Sierra Madre. It might also be too early to figure out whether he's going to be in the new 24 film, especially since a plot line hasn't been revealed.

If a 24 movie were to happen, there are definitely a lot of ways it could go and a lot of ways to tell whatever story they land on. It might still be a while until more information is revealed, but in the meantime, the series is available to stream on Hulu. With nine full seasons to watch and a movie, that should keep fans occupied for a while. Perhaps by the time you're finished watching, more information will be announced.