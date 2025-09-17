Netflix’s Massive ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ Budget Revealed

That’s what I call a hole-in-one… hundred fifty million.

You read that right. Netflix spent an eyewatering $150,000,000 just in the state of New Jersey on the production of Happy Gilmore 2, which released on the streamer at the end of July.

The news came from a press release sent out by the New Jersey Motion Picture and Television Commission (NJMPTVC), which gave the Happy Gilmore sequel a massive tax credit to film in the state.

It’s not the first Netflix film to be shot in New Jersey, as Nonnas and The Irishman have also previously filmed there. The streamer has also recently broken ground on a 500,000 sq. ft. production studio in Fort Monmouth, NJ, with many future productions already in the works.

“Under Governor Murphy’s leadership, New Jersey has become a Happy Place for filmmakers, with our above par tax credits, all-star local talent, and diverse locations,” said Tim Sullivan, CEO of the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA). “As productions continue selecting New Jersey, the film industry will boost our economy by helping generate good-paying jobs and support small businesses throughout the state.”

It seems like the investment has paid off for Netflix, as Happy Gilmore 2 became the studio’s most-watched movie upon its release. (It only held that title for a couple of weeks, though, thanks to the cultural behemoth that is Kpop Demon Hunters.)

“Happy Gilmore 2 showcases New Jersey’s exceptional versatility in doubling as a variety of locations,” said Jon M. Crowley, Executive Director of the NJMPTVC. “From golf courses and universities, to airports, beaches, and quintessential suburban neighborhoods, New Jersey has everything a production company desires. We look forward to welcoming more and more productions to the Garden State.”