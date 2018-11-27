Netflix Has ‘To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before’ Sequel in the Works With Paramount

If you can’t get enough of Lara Jean Covey’s excellent wardrobe or Peter Kavinsky saying “Woah,” there’s good news — a sequel to Netflix’s To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before is in the works with Paramount, The Hollywood Reporter reports.

The movie will be made as part of a multipicture deal between Paramount Pictures and Netflix, in which Paramount will produce films for the streaming service. One of those movies will be the sequel to TATBILB, with the original film having been made by Awesomeness, which was acquired by Paramount parent company Viacom in August.

According to the article, discussions are in the works for a sequel, which seems to indicate that a follow-up film is on the path to getting a green light should an agreement be reached.

TATBILB is based on Jenny Han’s novel of the same name and follows Lara Jean Covey (Lana Condor) as five love letters she had intended to keep private were sent out to their recipients, one of whom is the now-beloved-by-the-Internet Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo).

To keep her sister’s ex-boyfriend — another letter recipient — from finding out that she still has feelings for him, Lara Jean makes a deal with Peter to enter into a fake relationship, though as any rom-com fan could tell you, things eventually get complicated.

Since there are three books in Han’s series, there’s clearly material for a sequel, with one potential plot point arriving during the mid-credits scene of the initial film when letter recipient John Ambrose McClaren knocks at Lara Jean’s door. Though Lara Jean and Peter end up together at the end of the movie, John Ambrose’s arrival could shake things up in a second film.

TATBILB was released on Netflix in August and became an instant hit, with fans immediately clamoring for a sequel and the cast seeming to happily agree.

“The whole cast would love to do it,” Condor recently said at Vulture Festival in Los Angeles, via Deadline.

“I think we all would love for that to happen,” Han added. “Everyone has said that.”

Earlier this month, Condor noted that should a sequel be green-lit, she hopes things work out with her and Centineo’s busy schedules, as the actors are in high demand after the success of the first film.

“I’ve heard stuff, but I think there’s a very high chance we’ll get a sequel,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “But they better hop on it pretty soon because Noah and I — I’m on the show [Deadly Class]. I’m doing a movie in Romania. He’s doing Charlie’s Angels. He’s doing another movie that he just booked. It comes down to availability and I hope they lock us in soon.”

