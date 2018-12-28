Netflix’s Thriller Bird Box Inspires Memes

Netflix’s new thriller film Bird Box, which stars Sandra Bullock and Sarah Paulson, has had fans raving, but it has also inspired some pretty fire memes as well.

The film follows Bullock as she navigates her way through the wilderness of a post-apocalyptic world, along with two children in tow, all while remaining blindfolded due to the invisible creatures who force their victims to see their greatest fear and then kill themselves if they look toward the monsters.

Shortly after the film made its debut on Netflix, social media began to explode with memes related to the film.

Crush: I like Sandra Bullock’s acting in Bird Box Me: pic.twitter.com/biv6ai9W2o — Lara 🌈 (@KJlara18) December 28, 2018

Most of the memes are related to the blindfolded aspect of the film, which the characters really only do while outdoors so that the unseen antagonists can’t harm them.

“I’m stupid I thought Bird Box was a freaking series,” one viewer quipped, saying that they thought it was a show and not just a movie. “Bro you better not fight me.”

the voices from Birdbox: we have Texas Roadhouse rolls… me: pic.twitter.com/QidzVOOekc — noah ortiz (@noahortizvii) December 28, 2018

In addition to Bullock and Paulson, the film also stars Danielle Macdonald, Trevante Rhodes, Jacki Weaver, Rosa Salazar, Lil Rel Howery, Tom Hollander, BD Wong, John Malkovich, and rapper Machine Gun Kelly (real name Colson Baker).

One fan made a meme about Kelly, joking that if he had “looked outside” the creatures would have shown him Eminem. This is a reference to the feud the two rappers were engaged in earlier in the year.

what MGK would have seen if he looked outside in Bird Box pic.twitter.com/zaj4K4aND9 — TM (@A1_Beatbox) December 28, 2018

The film has found fans from all over, with even actress Reese Witherspoon (Legally Blonde, Big Little Lies) praising it on Twitter.

“Guys, is #BirdBox the scariest movie this year?” she tweeted. “I vote YES.”

I was taking a bit of a holiday break for family time but I just watched bird box and my whole heart is sore I need company is anyone there — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2018

Interestingly, some have even pointed out that the film bares at least a slight resemblance to the 2008 M. Night Shyamalan film The Happening.

In that movie, the world begins to experience a natural disaster where all the plant life on Earth begins to turn on humanity by releasing a toxic chemical that forces mankind to commit suicide.

Bird Box copies 75% of this movie just saying pic.twitter.com/QBCNMQxI5k — Tola (@ayden_arritola) December 28, 2018

On the whole, though, Bird Box is clearly one of the most popular horror films of the year, as evident by the parody and imitation, which is said to be the sincerest form of flattery.