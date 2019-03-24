Netflix’s Motley Crue Movie ‘The Dirt’ Trailer Released

The official trailer for Netflix‘s Mötley Crüe biopic, The Dirt, came out this week.

Fans are less than a month away from the next rock and roll movie. The Dirt tracks the rise and wild antics of the glam band, based on a book by Neil Strauss called The Dirt: Confessions of the World’s Most Notorious Rock Band. It gives fans their first look at the all-star cast, including Machine Gun Kelly (real name Colson Baker) as Tommy Lee.

The trailer highlights the rest of the lineup as well. Mick Mars is played by Iwan Rheon, Vince Neil is played by Daniel Webber and Nikki Sixx is played by Douglas Booth. Pete Davidson plays Tom Zutaut, the band’s manager, who signed them to Elektra Records in 1981.

“Would you guys like a record deal?” Davidson asks candidly as Zutaut in the trailer.

The three-minute trailer features glimpses of the story, which begins with the band’s formation and early attempts to gain a loyal following. It highlights their projection of confidence in the early days, winning over friends until they could get on stage. It also shows the band’s dedication to showmanship from the very beginning, giving the crowd a spectacle in addition to high-octane music.

Later, the trailer includes clips of the group getting wild, trashing their instruments, partying in hotel rooms and getting chased by police. Even in the span of the short trailer, there is plenty of drinking, drugs and fighting to match the group’s reputation.

From the looks of it, the movie will feature lots of time onstage. It is unclear whether the actors in the band play the soundtrack themselves, but the original members of Mötley Crüehave produced new music for the film as well.

On Friday, Mötley Crüe released a music video for a new song called “The Dirt (Est. 1981),” which featured MGK. They also announced that the soundtrack for the movie will involve three more new songs. Two are originals, titled “Ride with the Devil” and “Crash and Burn.” The third is a cover of Madonna’s “Like a Virgin.”



The Dirt has been in the works for over a decade now. The film adaptation rights for the book were bought in 2006 by Paramount Pictures and MTV Films. It was on the back-burner until 2013, when director Jeff Tremaine signed on to the project.

Even then, work could not really begin until the spring of 2017, when Netflix stepped in. The movie was filmed in New Orleans, Louisiana. In an August interview with Billboard, Kelly said that that was where his friendship with Davidson really blossomed.

The Dirt hits Netflix on Friday, March 22.