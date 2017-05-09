Netflix’s Most Popular Show In The World Revealed

A new study has been conducted in order to determine the most popular show in the world on Netflix. Given that there is a seemingly endless amount of content on the streaming service, which is available in countries all over the world, being the “most popular” show on Netflix is quite a distinguished title. Despite some seriously stiff competition, the series that topped the list of the most popular shows on Netflix is BBC’s Sherlock. The beloved crime drama was able to claim the No. 1 spot over four other hit TV shows that rounded out the wildly impressive top five.

The results were found by the researchers at High Speed Internet. Here’s how the study was conducted: “Using Google Trends data, our team ranked countries by their number of Netflix-related searches and cross-referenced their ranks with their most-searched show.”

The top five most popular Netflix shows in the world are…

1. Sherlock

2. Friends

3. Narcos

4. House of Cards

5. New Girl

Coming in second place was American television sitcom and cultural phenomenon Friends. The show starred Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, and Courtney Cox. Friends ran for ten seasons and was based around a group of friends and their adventures in Manhattan.

Most impressively for Netflix, two of the top five most-watched series are original shows: Narcos and House of Cards. The Netflix originals took the third and fourth spots in the list. Narcos is a crime drama revolving around the storyline of infamous drug lord Pablo Escobar. House of Cards is a political series set in Washington, D.C. starring Kevin Spacey and Robin Wright. It is the first online-only show to receive major Emmy nominations.

Coming in fifth place was Fox’s sitcom New Girl. The show follows a quirky teacher portrayed by Zooey Deschanel who moves into an L.A. apartment with three men, who all have hilarious quirks of their own. New Girl has been a massive hit with TV audiences and critics alike as it has been nominated for five Golden Globe Awards and five PrimeTime Emmy Awards.

[H/T High Speed Internet, BBC]