Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix in December

The all-new list of movies and TV shows dropping on Netflix in December has arrived and it’s fair to say that some serious binge-watching will be in your future over the holiday season.
Of the fresh options coming to the popular streaming service next month, there is a slew of classics. Some of the most notable movie titles include The Santa Clause trilogy, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and While You Were Sleeping.
Netflix is also coming out with several TV shows that subscribers will surely enjoy. Some of the shows that will be available for streaming in December include Peaky Blinders season 4, The Crown season 2 and Fuller House season 3.
Keep scrolling to see the full list of titles coming to Netflix in December.
Coming 12/1 – 12/10:
Available 12/1:
8 Mile
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
All Hail King Julien: Season 5— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
A StoryBots Christmas— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
August Rush
Chef & My Fridge: 2017
Dark: Season 1— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Diana: In Her Own Words
Dreamcatcher
DreamWorks Home: For the Holidays— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Easy: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Exporting Raymond
Forbidden Games: The Justin Fashanu Story
Full Metal Jacket
Hitch
My Happy Family— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Nacho Libre
Sahara
The Farthest – Voyager in Space
The Little Rascals
The Wackness
The Young Victoria
Tyson
V for Vendetta
TURN: Washington’s Spies: Season 4
Voyeur— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
While You Were Sleeping
Avail. 12/4/17
When Calls the Heart: Season 4
Avail. 12/5/17
Craig Ferguson: Tickle Fight— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Avail. 12/6/17
Trolls Holiday Special
Avail. 12/8/17
El Camino Christmas— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Crown: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Coming 12/11 – 12/31:
Avail. 12/11/17
Catwoman
The Magicians: Season 2
Avail. 12/12/17
Disney’s The Santa Clause
Disney’s The Santa Clause 2
Disney’s The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Judd Apatow: The Return— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 12/14/17
41 Dogs in My Home
A&E: When Patients Attack
Ainsley Eats the Streets: Season 1
Halt and Catch Fire: Season 4Avail. 12/15/17
A Five Star Life
Christmas Inheritance— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Discovering Bigfoot
El Señor de los Cielos: Season 5
Erased: Season 1— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Freeway: Crack In The System
Neverlake
Pottersville
Reggie Yates Outside Man: Volume 2
The Haunting of Helena
The Mafia Kills Only in Summer
The Ranch: Part 4— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Trollhunters: Part 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Ultimate Beastmaster— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Wormwood— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 12/18/17
Hello, My Twenties!: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 12/19/17
Miss Me This Christmas
Russell Howard: Recalibrate— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Indian Detective: Season 1— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
You Can’t Fight Christmas
Avail. 12/20/17
La Casa de Papel: Season 1— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 12/21/17
Peaky Blinders: Season 4— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 12/22/17
72 Dangerous Animals: Latin America: Season 1— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Bright— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dope: Season 1— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Fuller House: Season 3, New Episodes— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Rosario Tijeras: Season 1
The Toys That Made Us: Season 1— NETFLIX ORIGINAL Avail. 12/23/17
Creep 2
Myths & Monsters: Season 1Avail. 12/25/17
Cable Girls: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Planet Earth II
Avail. 12/26/17
Todd Barry: Spicy Honey— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Travelers: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
All Hail King Julien: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018
Beat Bugs: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018
Larva: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018
Pororo: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018
Puffin Rock: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018
Skylanders Academy: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018
Trollhunters: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018
True and The Rainbow Kingdom: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018
Word Party: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018
Avail. 12/27/17
Pusher
Avail. 12/29/17
Bill Nye Saves the World: Season 2: Part 1— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Killer Legends
La Mante: Season 1— NETFLIX ORIGINAL Shelter
The Climb— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 12/31/17
Dave Chappelle: Equanimity— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Fun Mom Dinner
Highest-Rated Netflix shows:
Once you’ve binge-watched through many of these new titles, you can also check out some of the highest rated TV shows available for streaming on Netflix below.
Best Shows on Netflix: ‘Stranger Things’
As many Netflix subscribers are likely already aware, the second season of Stranger Things dropped back in October. The all-new episodes take the gripping suspense to new heights all while maintaining the throwback ’80s vibe that fans came to love.
Returning from the first season include actors Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery and more.
Season 2 also introduces several new characters played by Dacre Montgomery, Sadie Sink and Sean Astin.
Best Shows on Netflix: ‘The Office’
The Office is easily one of the most popular comedy shows and thanks to Netflix, fans can catch up on every single one of Jim’s pranks on Dwight.
The complete series of the beloved workplace sitcom, which includes 9 seasons, is available for streaming.
The cast includes Steve Carell, Jenna Fischer, John Krasinski, Rainn Wilson, Leslie David Baker, Brian Baumgartner, Angela Kinsey and more.
Prior to Steve Carell’s departure, the series was virtually untouchable, making for some memorable television moments. For those who can’t get enough of The Office, the British edition of the show is also available on the platform.
Best Shows on Netflix: ‘Parks and Recreation’
This political comedy follows the employees of the Parks Department of Pawnee, Indiana. The storyline primarily follows Amy Poehler’s Leslie Knope as she does her best to make her city a better place, even though her plans often don’t pan out the way she anticipates.
For those who love The Office and are looking for a comedy that is comparable, Parks and Rec uses the same mockumentary style. All seven seasons are available to stream on Netflix.
The stars of Parks and Recreation include Poehler, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt, Aziz Ansari, Rashida Jones and more. Also appearing in a number of episodes are Rob Lowe and Adam Scott.