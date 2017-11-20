Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix in December

The all-new list of movies and TV shows dropping on Netflix in December has arrived and it’s fair to say that some serious binge-watching will be in your future over the holiday season.

Of the fresh options coming to the popular streaming service next month, there is a slew of classics. Some of the most notable movie titles include The Santa Clause trilogy, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and While You Were Sleeping.

Netflix is also coming out with several TV shows that subscribers will surely enjoy. Some of the shows that will be available for streaming in December include Peaky Blinders season 4, The Crown season 2 and Fuller House season 3.

Keep scrolling to see the full list of titles coming to Netflix in December.

Coming 12/1 – 12/10:

Available 12/1:

8 Mile

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

All Hail King Julien: Season 5— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A StoryBots Christmas— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

August Rush

Chef & My Fridge: 2017

Dark: Season 1— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Diana: In Her Own Words

Dreamcatcher

DreamWorks Home: For the Holidays— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Easy: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Exporting Raymond

Forbidden Games: The Justin Fashanu Story

Full Metal Jacket

Hitch

My Happy Family— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Nacho Libre

Sahara

The Farthest – Voyager in Space

The Little Rascals

The Wackness

The Young Victoria

Tyson

V for Vendetta

TURN: Washington’s Spies: Season 4

Voyeur— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

While You Were Sleeping

Avail. 12/4/17

When Calls the Heart: Season 4

Avail. 12/5/17

Craig Ferguson: Tickle Fight— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Avail. 12/6/17

Trolls Holiday Special

Avail. 12/8/17

El Camino Christmas— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Crown: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Coming 12/11 – 12/31:

Avail. 12/11/17

Catwoman

The Magicians: Season 2

Avail. 12/12/17

Disney’s The Santa Clause

Disney’s The Santa Clause 2

Disney’s The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Judd Apatow: The Return— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 12/14/17

41 Dogs in My Home

A&E: When Patients Attack

Ainsley Eats the Streets: Season 1

Halt and Catch Fire: Season 4Avail. 12/15/17

A Five Star Life

Christmas Inheritance— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Discovering Bigfoot

El Señor de los Cielos: Season 5

Erased: Season 1— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Freeway: Crack In The System

Neverlake

Pottersville

Reggie Yates Outside Man: Volume 2

The Haunting of Helena

The Mafia Kills Only in Summer

The Ranch: Part 4— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Trollhunters: Part 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ultimate Beastmaster— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Wormwood— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 12/18/17

Hello, My Twenties!: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 12/19/17

Miss Me This Christmas

Russell Howard: Recalibrate— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Indian Detective: Season 1— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

You Can’t Fight Christmas

Avail. 12/20/17

La Casa de Papel: Season 1— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 12/21/17

Peaky Blinders: Season 4— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 12/22/17

72 Dangerous Animals: Latin America: Season 1— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Bright— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dope: Season 1— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Fuller House: Season 3, New Episodes— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Rosario Tijeras: Season 1

The Toys That Made Us: Season 1— NETFLIX ORIGINAL Avail. 12/23/17

Creep 2

Myths & Monsters: Season 1Avail. 12/25/17

Cable Girls: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Planet Earth II

Avail. 12/26/17

Todd Barry: Spicy Honey— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Travelers: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

All Hail King Julien: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018

Beat Bugs: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018

Larva: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018

Pororo: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018

Puffin Rock: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018

Skylanders Academy: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018

Trollhunters: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018

True and The Rainbow Kingdom: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018

Word Party: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018

Avail. 12/27/17

Pusher

Avail. 12/29/17

Bill Nye Saves the World: Season 2: Part 1— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Killer Legends

La Mante: Season 1— NETFLIX ORIGINAL Shelter

The Climb— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 12/31/17

Dave Chappelle: Equanimity— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Fun Mom Dinner

Highest-Rated Netflix shows:

Once you’ve binge-watched through many of these new titles, you can also check out some of the highest rated TV shows available for streaming on Netflix below.

Best Shows on Netflix: ‘Stranger Things’

As many Netflix subscribers are likely already aware, the second season of Stranger Things dropped back in October. The all-new episodes take the gripping suspense to new heights all while maintaining the throwback ’80s vibe that fans came to love.

Returning from the first season include actors Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery and more.

Season 2 also introduces several new characters played by Dacre Montgomery, Sadie Sink and Sean Astin.

Best Shows on Netflix: ‘The Office’

The Office is easily one of the most popular comedy shows and thanks to Netflix, fans can catch up on every single one of Jim’s pranks on Dwight.

The complete series of the beloved workplace sitcom, which includes 9 seasons, is available for streaming.

The cast includes Steve Carell, Jenna Fischer, John Krasinski, Rainn Wilson, Leslie David Baker, Brian Baumgartner, Angela Kinsey and more.

Prior to Steve Carell’s departure, the series was virtually untouchable, making for some memorable television moments. For those who can’t get enough of The Office, the British edition of the show is also available on the platform.

Best Shows on Netflix: ‘Parks and Recreation’

This political comedy follows the employees of the Parks Department of Pawnee, Indiana. The storyline primarily follows Amy Poehler’s Leslie Knope as she does her best to make her city a better place, even though her plans often don’t pan out the way she anticipates.

For those who love The Office and are looking for a comedy that is comparable, Parks and Rec uses the same mockumentary style. All seven seasons are available to stream on Netflix.

The stars of Parks and Recreation include Poehler, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt, Aziz Ansari, Rashida Jones and more. Also appearing in a number of episodes are Rob Lowe and Adam Scott.