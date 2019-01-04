Netflix’s ‘Bird Box’: All the Best Memes

Bird Box is, quite literally, the biggest Netflix original film in the history of the streaming service.

Along with that grand title comes the reality that parody is inevitable, and many fans of the film have been parodying it endlessly with hilarious memes on social media.

Below, we’ve put together a collection of some of the best to found in the vast reaches of the internet.

(Please Note: Bird Box Spoilers Below)

Gary…

One of the more common memes comes from a screenshot of Gary (Tom Hollander) forcing Cheryl (Jacki Weaver) to look at the demons, thus dooming her.

The above one jokes, “My mom showing me where something is after I couldn’t find it.”

Too Real

This is the realest Bird Box meme. pic.twitter.com/tW0lmXFCmd — Stephanie K (@lockbagger) January 4, 2019

Probably the most common Bird Box meme to emerge, comes from shots of Sandra Bullock’s character Malorie wearing a blindfold.

The characters do this to protect themselves from the aforementioned “demon” who force their victims to commit suicide if gazed upon.

TMNT

Another great meme that has popped up has Bullock wearing a Ninja Turtle mask where her blindfold is.

The best part of the joke is that other Ninja Turtles Leonardo, Michelangelo, and Raphael are around her, implying that she is Donatello with the purple mask.

“Excuse me…”

Some of the best Bird Box memes are mash-ups with other pre-existing memes we all know and love, resulting in a sort-of “meme-ception.)

This one the uses the adorable bucked-toothed little girl meme to joke about when Malorie is trying to decide who will look out while she and the kids face the raging rapids.

“Stop send me this…”

“Stop send me this s—” is a pretty popular meme that emerged over the last couple years.

It features a photo appearing to be shared by a celebrity, and in this Bird Box-themed one it jokes that Sandra Bullock is sick of being sent that she blindfolded character matches perfectly with a blindfolded Michael Scott from The Office.

Walking Dead

bird box – rick grimes version pic.twitter.com/80KuXrJfsp — clara morningstar (@walkingjeffrey) January 4, 2019

Over on Twitter one fan shared a Bird Box meme that was also a Walking Dead meme.

It features Rick Grimes actor Andrew Lincoln covering both of his eyes, with a caption that reads, “bird box – rick grimes version.”

Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery

Many fans have made their own Bird Box memes by recreating scenes from the film in hilarious ways.

One fan reenacted a scene where Bullock and her two children are walking blindfolded, but used her two pug puppies instead of kids.

Larry “Bird Box”

Bird Box (1986) pic.twitter.com/eTI5KU5cPA — Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) January 4, 2019

The final meme on our list features none other then legendary Boston Celtics power forward Larry Bird.

It’s simply a photo of and autographed box of Bird’s Wheaties cover from the late ’80s, and it is a glorious Bird “Box.”