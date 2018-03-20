9 Movies From the ’90s You Need to Watch on Netflix

The 1990s are responsible for many amazing things, but the films produced during that decade might be some of the best.

Sure, the Dream Team was incredible, and the entire nation was rooting them on during the ’92 Olympics, but Air Bud was easily just as impressive, if not more so.

The trials of O.J. Simpson and Mary Kay Letourneau gripped the country, but A Few Good Men and Primal Fear both also captivated viewers on a similar level.

We were lucky enough to get Dunk-a-roos, Fruit Gushers, and Mondo in the ’90s, but we were also given Dumb and Dumber, Clueless and Home Alone.

For all the pop culture trends it turned out, the 1990s delivered just as many quality and memorable films.

Fast forward to today, we now have the luxury of Netflix, who conveniently serves up tons of great ’90s flicks right at the touch of our fingertips.

The list is so extensive, though, it can be hard to decide which ones are the most worth watching. Below we’ve curated a list of great films from the ’90s that you can watch on Netflix right now.

Cool Runnings

Released: 1993

Starring: Leon, Doug E. Doug, Rawle D. Lewis, Malik Yoba and John Candy

The true story of the Jamaican bobsled team’s 1988 Winter Olympics debut was a big deal, but this inspirational sports film based on the importance of what those men did took it to a whole new level.

We got a glimpse into the most pure and unadulterated sense of hope, as we watched them train for weeks and then make it to the finals only to have their spirits dashed. And yet, they still prevailed. It’s very heartwarming as well as hilarious.

Cool Runnings is streaming on Netflix and one of the most worthwhile films to come out of the 1990s.

The Good Son

Released: 1993

Starring: Macaulay Culkin and Elijah Wood

The Good Son is not the most well-known ’90s movie, but for anyone who grew up in the ’90s, it has the ultimate showdown… Macaulay Culkin V. Elijah Wood. It doesn’t get much more iconic than that for ’90s kids.

This was Huckleberry Finn going head-to-head with Kevin McCallister. It’s dark and creepy, and if given another chance would certainly earn new fans. It was fairly successful at the box office as well, earning over $60 million on a budget of under $20 million.

If you want to something terrifying and nostalgic, you should pull up The Good Son on Netflix tonight.

‘Armageddon

Released: 1998

Starring: Bruce Willis, Ben Affleck, Billy Bob Thornton, Liv Tyler, Owen Wilson, Will Patton, Peter Stormare, William Fichtner, Michael Clarke Duncan, Keith David, and Steve Buscemi

Armageddon is often dropped into the “catastrophe” film genre, alongside movies like Deep Impact and Volcano, but really it’s just a good action movie.

Movies about mass catastrophe were huge in the 1990s, but if you examine Armageddon more closely you’ll see that it doesn’t have nearly as much catastrophe as a lot of its counterparts. It was very iconic in many ways and even had a killer soundtrack. Netflix has it luckily, so make sure you add it to your watchlist.

The Little Rascals

Released: 1994

Starring: Travis Tedford, Kevin Jamal Woods, Jordan Warkol, Zachary Mabry, Ross Elliot Bagley, Courtland Mead, Sam Saletta, Blake Jeremy Collins, Blake McIver Ewing, Juliette Brewer, Heather Karasek, Brittany Ashton Holmes, and Bug Hall

Maybe one of the most beloved film remakes of all-time, The Little Rascals movie perfectly captured everything that was great about the Our Gang shorts of the the ’20s and ’30s.

Not only is the casting spot-on for every character, but the entire vibe of the movie is genuine and fun-loving. If you have kids of your own you definitely pull this up on Netflix and show them.

Men In Black

Released: 1997

Starring: Tommy Lee Jones, Will Smith, Linda Fiorentino, Vincent D’Onofrio, Rip Torn, and Tony Shalhoub

Men in Black didn’t necessarily reinvent the sci-fi genre, but it did cement Will Smith’s action star status.

Prior to MIB, Smith had done two other big films. Bad Boys in 1995, and Independence Day in 1996. While both were successful, Men In Black completed the trifecta of back-to-back hits for Smith, sealing him in a bonafide A-lister.

If it has been too long since you watched Smith and Tommy Lee Jones fight off aliens, Netflix has you covered.

Apollo 13

Released: 1995

Starring: Tom Hanks, Kevin Bacon, Bill Paxton, Gary Sinise, Ed Harris, and Kathleen Quinlan

Directed by Ron Howard, Apollo 13 tells the true story of “the aborted 1970 Apollo 13 lunar mission.”

It depicts astronauts Jim Lovell, Jack Swigert, and Fred Haise “aboard Apollo 13 for America’s third Moon landing mission. En route, an on-board explosion deprives their spacecraft of most of its oxygen supply and electric power, forcing NASA’s flight controllers to abort the Moon landing, and turning the mission into a struggle to get the three men home safely.”

The film ended up being nominated for nine Oscars, taking home the awards for Best Film Editing and Best Sound. You can now stream this dramatic space film on Netflix anytime.

Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey

Released: 1993

Starring: Michael J. Fox, Sally Field, Don Ameche, Robert Hays, Kim Greist, Veronica Lauren, Kevin Chevalia, Benj Thall

Homeward Bound is a movie about three pets, two dogs (Shadow and Chance) and a cat (Sassy), who are left behind when their family moves to San Francisco, California.

They go on an “incredible journey” to be reunited with their owners and along the way encounter both exciting and dangerous adventures. Make sure you drop this flick in your Netflix queue A.S.A.P.

The Shawshank Redemption

Released: 1994

Starring: Tim Robbins, Morgan Freeman, Bob Gunton, William Sadler, Clancy Brown, Gil Bellows, James Whitmore

The Shawshank Redemption is a dramatic film based on the the 1982 Stephen King novella Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption.

It’s about a man named Andy who is sentenced to life in prison for the murders of his wife and her lover, even thought he claims to be innocent. While it did not have a huge box-office return, it has gone on to be considered as one of the greatest films of all-time.

Interestingly, the film was directed by Frank Darabont who also directed the King adaptations The Green Mile and The Mist, and went on to develop The Walking Dead on AMC. If you feel so inclined, you can pull up the The Shawshank Redemption on Netflix right now.

Ace Ventura 1 & 2

Released: 1994 and 1995

Starring: Jim Carrey, Sean Young, Courteney Cox, Tone Lōc, Dan Marino, Ian McNeice, Simon Callow, Maynard Eziashi, and Bob Gunton

The Ace Ventura movies (Pet Detective and When Nature Calls) are defining moments in Jim Carrey’s career, as they proved that he was box-office gold.

Pet Detective raked in over $100 million on a budget of $12 million, and When Nature Calls brought in a haul of over $200 million on a budget of $30 million.

Pull up both of these hilariously immature comedies on Netflix the next chance you get, and prepare to laugh yourself silly.