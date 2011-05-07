Chris Hemsworth's Fit Physique in New Photo Is Driving Social Media Wild

Actor Chris Hemsworth has social media talking over his latest post of a photo with his son. As usual, the Thor star is in incredible shape in the picture, where he walks with his son dressed in a red cape. However, he revealed that his son does not exactly see his dad as his biggest hero.

"Holding my little man's hand and asking him the age-old question. 'What do you want to be when you grow up?'" Hemsworth wrote. He said that his son responded: "'Dad I wanna be Superman,'" and Hemsworth joked sardonically: "Lucky I have two other kids." At first, the picture made it look like Hemsworth's son might be dressed up as Thor with his long red cape from the first few movies. However, upon closer inspection, a trace of blue at the shoulders indicates that he's really mimicking the competition. Hemsworth looked chagrined even in the photo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth)

As sweet as this story was, many fans were distracted by Hemsworth's physique. The actor's arm bulged with muscle in the photo with deep striations in some places. He appeared massive beside his son, and his ponytail didn't seem to hurt either. Many fawned over the actors, while others tried to discern what it might mean for the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder.

Avengers: Endgame left Hemsworth's character overweight and out of shape, though with his hair grown back out to its previous length. He was still strong and powerful, though perhaps not as muscular as he is in this picture. Some fans wondered whether Thor would be slimming down in his upcoming movie, or perhaps bulking up to more of a strongman-style physique.

Either way, there were those who would be disappointed. Some appreciated Thor's journey in the last movie for its earnest take on mental health, while others longed to see him back in fighting shape. One way or the other, everyone seemed to have something to say on the subject. Here's a look at fans' discussion of Hemsworth's new photo.