Chris Hemsworth's Fit Physique in New Photo Is Driving Social Media Wild
Actor Chris Hemsworth has social media talking over his latest post of a photo with his son. As usual, the Thor star is in incredible shape in the picture, where he walks with his son dressed in a red cape. However, he revealed that his son does not exactly see his dad as his biggest hero.
"Holding my little man's hand and asking him the age-old question. 'What do you want to be when you grow up?'" Hemsworth wrote. He said that his son responded: "'Dad I wanna be Superman,'" and Hemsworth joked sardonically: "Lucky I have two other kids." At first, the picture made it look like Hemsworth's son might be dressed up as Thor with his long red cape from the first few movies. However, upon closer inspection, a trace of blue at the shoulders indicates that he's really mimicking the competition. Hemsworth looked chagrined even in the photo.
View this post on Instagram
As sweet as this story was, many fans were distracted by Hemsworth's physique. The actor's arm bulged with muscle in the photo with deep striations in some places. He appeared massive beside his son, and his ponytail didn't seem to hurt either. Many fawned over the actors, while others tried to discern what it might mean for the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder.
Avengers: Endgame left Hemsworth's character overweight and out of shape, though with his hair grown back out to its previous length. He was still strong and powerful, though perhaps not as muscular as he is in this picture. Some fans wondered whether Thor would be slimming down in his upcoming movie, or perhaps bulking up to more of a strongman-style physique.
Either way, there were those who would be disappointed. Some appreciated Thor's journey in the last movie for its earnest take on mental health, while others longed to see him back in fighting shape. One way or the other, everyone seemed to have something to say on the subject. Here's a look at fans' discussion of Hemsworth's new photo.
Superman's Take
https://t.co/HZyI6lnkMB pic.twitter.com/FRM05efEI9— JB (He/Him) (@Joshbryan321) May 25, 2021
Fans longed for a reaction to Hemsworth's post from Henry Cavill or any other actor who has played Superman in recent years.prevnext
Pun
CHRIS HEMSWORTH IS TRENDING BECAUSE HE WORKED OUT REALLY HARD YESTERDAY AND TODAY HIS ARMS ARE THOR— Doug Benson (@DougBenson) May 26, 2021
Hemsworth's post had him trending on various forms of social media on Tuesday, leaving some to catch up later and wonder why. Movie podcaster Doug Benson helpfully answered those queries with a pun.prevnext
Admiring
THOSE ARMS 🥵— .nator. (@72Tominator) May 25, 2021
Damn his arms-— girlie boo (@tanuuuuuuu11) May 25, 2021
Fans were not shy about admiring Hemsworth's physique in Tuesday's photo. Many made public declarations of love and even tagged the actor himself.prevnext
Similar
Same vibes as The Rock’s daughter not believing he’s Maui from Moana 🤣 https://t.co/1c7VqzYSyj— Cholette (@nicholette_db) May 26, 2021
Hemsworth's post called to mind similar stories from other celebrities and their children's reactions to their most prominent roles.prevnext
Speculation
He didn’t have that scar around his right eye in Endgame right?— Living Lambeaux (@LivingLambeaux) May 26, 2021
Fans speculated about small details in the photo, assuming they are part of the actor's costume and makeup for the new movie. That included his ponytail and the apparent scar over one eye. Some thought it was a new feature while others argued that it must relate to the new eyeball he had surgically implanted by Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper).prevnext
Movie Magic
Some joked about Hemsworth's physique, either claiming that this photo proves his muscles are real and are not made by movie magic, or else claiming the opposite.prevnext
Jokes
Why is this entire comment section literally just about Chris’ legs. I know he’s big up top but calves are some of the hardest muscles to build and maybe he’s just genetically inclined to not have big ass calves 😅 he’s still human at the end of the day— Ethan Ero (@EroEthan) May 25, 2021
“cHiCkEn lEgS” pic.twitter.com/yd1X0DCpn1— Nick Fedak (@AirFedak) May 25, 2021
Finally, many fans joked at Hemsworth's expense about his legs, believing he was working too hard on his upper body and not reserving time for his lower body muscles. However, other commenters shouted them down and declared that they were simply jealous.prev