MTV Movie and TV Awards: How to Watch, What Time, What Channel

The 2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards are honoring some of the biggest names on screen today, kicking off Monday at 9 p.m. ET.

The award show, which was pre-taped over the weekend, will air on MTV, MTV2, VH1, CMT, BET, MTV Classic, TV Land, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network and Logo. Red carpet coverage will air on the network’s Twitter page at 8 p.m. ET.

Shazam! star Zachary Levi hosted the ceremony this year, following in the steps of previous hosts Tiffany Haddish, Adam Devine, Amy Schumer, Conan O’Brien, Rebel Wilson and Russell Brand.

Nominated this year for the Best Movie award are Avengers: Endgame, BlacKkKlansman, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before and Us. The Best Show nominees are Big Mouth, Game of Thrones, Riverdale, Schitt’s Creek and The Haunting of Hill House.

In the Reality Royalty category, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, The Bachelor, The Challenge and Vanderpump Rules will face off, while the more unique Most Meme-Able Moment category is featuring “The Lilo Dance” from Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club, “Ray J’s Hat” from Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, “The Notorious RBG” from RBG, “Asia O’Hara’s Butterfly Finale Fall” from RuPaul’s Drag Race and “Colton Underwood Jumps the Fence” from The Bachelor.

Also featured in Monday’s show are performances by Lizzo and Bazzi after Martin Garrix, Macklemore and Patrick Stump of Fall Out Boy dropped out of performing their “Summer Days” collaboration on stage earlier this month.

Handing out awards this year is a star-studded roster including Aubrey Plaza, Dave Bautista, David Spade, Elisabeth Moss, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Jameela Jamil, Kumail Nanjiani, Melissa McCarthy and Tessa Thompson.

In addition to the normal categories, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will be awarded the Generation Award, and Jada Pinkett Smith the Trailblazer Award for their accomplishments.

Photo credit: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images