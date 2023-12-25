Movie Star Hospitalized After 'Freak Accident' While Filming

An unfortunate on-set accident occurred during the making of an upcoming action movie. Per News 18, actor Bibin George was recently hospitalized after a motorcycle crash while filming his new movie, Gumasthan. The Dec. 15 report on the incident describes it as a "freak accident."

George was acting in a motorcycle chase scene being filmed in Palakkad, India. One of the other bikeriders starring in the scene allegedly "lost control" and collided with George and his vehicle, per News 18. George is said to have suffered minor injuries. Photos of the scene show a bike laid on its side in a wooded area.

Production on Gumasthan ceased as a result of the incident; it is unclear when/if production resumed in light of George's accident. Cameras had movie had been rolling on the movie since October.

Not too much has been reported on Gumasthan. The movie's tagline is "A brutal criminal beyond the law," and features a poster with law books, blood-covered weapons (an axe and a knife) and bloodied handcuffs. The movie's logo features a gavel, a sword and Lady Justice.

In addition to George, Dileesh Pothan, Jais Jose, Roni David Raj and Azees Nedumangad star in the film. No release date is set for Gumasthan as of press time.