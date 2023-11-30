Movie Star Injured After Camera Falls on Him While Filming

Tamil actor Suriya is recovering after he was injured on the set of his upcoming film Kanguva. Shooting for the Siva-directed film has been halted following the Thursday, Nov, 23 accident, in which an out-of-control rope camera fell and hit the actor on the shoulder, injuring him.

According to sources, per The New Indian Express, Suriya (real name Saravanan Sivakumar) was shooting of a fight scene when the incident occurred at around 1:30 a.m. local time in EVP Film City. The Indian Times reports that a rope camera lost control and fell on the actor, hitting his shoulder. Shooting for the movie was immediately halted, and it is unclear when it will resume, with sources saying doctors recommend Suriya two weeks of recovery away from shooting. The Nasaratpet police are also said to be looking into the incident, with Suriya assuring his fans on social media that he is "feeling much better."

Heartfelt thanks for the outpouring ‘get well soon’ msgs.. feeling much better.. always grateful for all your love :) — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) November 23, 2023

Kanguva is an upcoming Indian Tamil-language period action drama film directed by Siva and written by Adi Narayana. In the movie, Suriya will appear in six different roles – Kanguva (Kangaa), Arathar, Venkaater, Mandaankar, Mukaatar, and Perumanathar. The film also stars Yogi Babu, Jagapathi Babu, and Disha Patani, who will mark her debut in Tamil cinema as the film's female lead.

"The mythology-like setting might lead someone to believe this is a fantasy. However, Kanguva is not a fantasy film and Suriya sir's character does not have any superpowers," Siva previously revealed of the film. "The film is set 1500 years ago, and uses elements from ancient Tamil culture as well as other cultures from all over India. Kanguva is a fictional story set in an imaginary world with strong historical references and facts."

Kanguva will have cinematography by Siva's frequent collaborator, Vetri Palanisamy, production design by Milan and editing by Nishad Yusuf. The movie is backed by Gnanavel Raja of Studio Green and UV Creations. The film is said to be in the final stretch of filming and is set for an early 2024 release, though an exact premiere date has not yet been announced. It will mark Suriya's 42nd outing, with actor next set to appear in Suriya 43 alongside Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Varma, and Nazriya Fahadh.