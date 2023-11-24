'90s Horror Movie Star Deborah Reed Has Died

Actress Deborah Reed, who starred as the "Goblin Queen" in the '90s cult film Troll 2, has died. Reed passed away surrounded by family at home on Saturday, Nov. 18 "due to complications of cancer," according to a statement shared to her Facebook page. Reed was 73.

"Deborah, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and our 'Queen' passed away peacefully at home on November 18th, 2023. She was surrounded by her loving children. In 2017, Deborah was diagnosed with CLL which later evolved into Richter's Syndrome, and passed away due to complications of cancer," the statement read. "She had true grit until the end, while remaining her sweet optimistic self through the entire experience. We love you so much, Mom, Mimi, our Queen!"

Born in Salt Lake City, Utah in October 1950, Reed showed an interest for entertaining at a young age, as a child creating "characters for anyone willing to be a captive audience," according to her obituary. After moving with her family to Spokane, Washington in 1970, Reed began performing in musical theater, appearing in Oliver and Hello Dolly, while also developing her skills as both playwright and director. She went on to join the renowned McCarty Agency in 1980, spending the next 20 years working as a print model, makeup artist, and actor in film and hundreds of television ads.

Reed is perhaps best known for her role as Creedence Leonore Gielgud, or the "Goblin Queen," in the 1990 Italian-American independent dark fantasy horror film Troll 2. Written and directed by Claudio Fragasso ((under the pseudonym Drake Floyd), the film centers around a vacationing family who discover the town they're visiting is inhabited by goblins, disguised as humans, who plan to eat them. Reed's Creedence is a druid witch who serves as the goblin's queen. The film also stars Michael Stephenson, George Hardy, Connie McFarland, and Jason Wright.

After stepping away from acting in the a brief period in the late '90s, Reed worked as Executive Assistant to United States Congressman Merrill Cook. She also worked as a multi-talented artist and started a multimedia production company with her husband, Randy Holman, together producing and co-hosting the TV series It's All About Homes, as well as documentaries and TV commercials for clients.

Reed is survived by her former husbands Peter Anderegg (father of Gavin) and Philip Reed (father of Remington), children Gavin Reed and Remington Reed, and Grandchildren Moss and Zoey. Her funeral is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Nov. 25. In the Facebook post announcing her passing, Reed's family encouraged her friends and fans to "share any memories and thoughts in the comments," one person writing, "I greatly enjoyed her interactions on FB and loved her in Troll 2."