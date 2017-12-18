The Most Searched-For Movies of 2017

This past year saw the release of multiple blockbuster movies, and Google‘s “Year in Search 2017” is reflecting that.

It’s no surprise that IT topped the list of the most-searched for movies. The latest adaptation of the Stephen King novel of the same name drew in record crowds during its Sept. 18 premiere. It’s also no surprise that it topped the list, considering that Stranger Things grabbed the top spot for most-searched TV shows of 2017, meaning audiences were feeling the ’80s and ’90s during 2017.

DC and Marvel films also proved to be on peoples’ minds this year. Wonder Woman came in as the second most searched-for movie of the year, while Logan, Justice League and Thor: Ragnarok also made the top 10.

The latest installment of the Fast and Furious franchise was also a popular search term, with The Fate of the Furious coming in as the sixth most searched-for film of the year.

Check out the full list of 2017’s most searched-for movies below.

1. IT

2. Wonder Woman

3. Beauty and the Beast

4. Logan

5. Justice League

6. The Fate of the Furious

7. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

8. Dunkirk

9. La La Land

10. Thor: Ragnarok