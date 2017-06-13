First Look At Action-Thriller ‘Mohawk’ Starring WWE’s Luke Harper

The lineup for this year’s Fantasia International Film Festival has been announced and, along with it, screenings of some of the most anticipated films of the year. Amongst the wide variety of films playing at the festival in Montreal are A Ghost Story, Jailbreak, Brigsy Bear, and Mohawk.

Mohawk marks the second feature film from Ted Geoghegan, whose debut feature, We Are Still Here, was a huge hit on the festival circuit.

The director describes his new film to Entertainment Weekly, saying, “Mohawk is an angry, breakneck chase through the forests of Colonial America — and a pursuit that gets stranger and stranger as it goes on.”

You can get your first look at the film by checking out exclusive Entertainment Weekly photos.

The film’s synopsis is as follows:

“Set in 1814, Geoghegan’s film concerns two Mohawk warriors and their British lover who are pursued by murderous American military renegades hellbent on revenge.”

Produced by Snowfort Pictures and Dark Sky Films, Mohawk costars Justin Rain (The Twilight Saga: Eclipse), Ezra Buzzington (the remake of The Hills Have Eyes), Ian Colletti (AMC’s Preacher), Noah Segan (Looper), Robert Longstreet (Take Shelter), and Sherri Foster (The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt). Mohawk was written by Geoghegan and novelist Grady Hendrix.

The Fantasia International Film Festival kicks off July 13.