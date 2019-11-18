Mister Rogers’ Lessons Had a Surprising Impact on Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson’s Marriage

Tom Hanks played iconic children’s TV host Mr. Rogers in A Beautiful Day in The Neighborhood back in 2019, but he already had a special connection with Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood before that. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Hanks said that Rogers’ philosophy on kindness and communication can help anyone with their relationships, not just children. He said described how one of those lessons even helps him and his wife Rita Wilson keep their marriage going.

“When my wife and I are going at it on those rare occasions, when she is letting me know that I’m not really listening to her and I’m trying to establish what the ground rules are [for the argument], when we’re going at it like that, one of us will say, ‘Well, you know what? You know what, honey? It’s good to talk. It’s good to say the things we feel,’” Hanks said. “And I learned that from Mister Rogers.”

Hanks was, of course, quoting one of Rogers’ favorite sayings on the show. His work focused on anti-bullying through an overall compassionate mindset, and most viewers agree that he hit that mark. Reaching children during that critical age has proven to be impactful, as evidenced by Hanks and Wilson, who are still using Rogers’ lessons as adults.

Hanks and Wilson married in 1988 after starring together in two movies earlier that decade. They have two sons, and have enjoyed 31 years of uninterrupted happiness. Hanks said that they share a few regular old hobbies together, including a love of cooking.

“We make soup together,” he revealed. “Like, if we have a day off and there’s nothing going on… it takes about two to three hours.”

Fans are delighted that Hanks is playing Rogers, as the two have a similarly likable, easygoing energy. Hanks admitted that they are similar, but not in all the ways people assume. For example, he said: “I don’t allow anyone to take advantage of my good nature and I don’t know that Fred did either.”

“I’m nothing like Fred Rogers in any way, shape, or form,” he went on. “Except, I think, I wake up in the morning thinking, ‘Hey, it’s a nice day, it’s a good day. Let’s try to make it a little bit better.”

A Beautiful Day in The Neighborhood tells the story of a journalist (Rhys) assigned to write a profile of Fred Rogers. At first he is jaded, not believing in the simple, earnest message of the show, but over time he becomes a true believer.