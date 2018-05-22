‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’ Character Posters Released

Mission: Impossible – Fallout has released official character posters, giving fans new looks at the complete main cast.

The new posters come fresh on the hells of a brand new Mission: Impossible – Fallout trailer that was released on May 16.

The new trailer was teased earlier in the week with the debut of the “official” film poster, over on the official Mission: Impossible – Fallout Twitter page.

In addition to a very prominent Tom Cruise, the poster also features Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, and Alec Baldwin, Rebecca Ferguson, Angela Bassett and Henry Cavill. “This time, they have no choice but to accept,” a caption on the post read. “Trailer in 2 days.”

Scroll down to check out alll the brand new character posters for the cast of Mission: Impossible – Fallout!

Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt

As fans already know, Tom Cruise will once again return as Impossible Missions Force (IMF) agent Ethan Hunt for the next installment of the Mission: Impossible franchise.

This will mark Cruise’s sixth time playing the character that he first made popular back in 1996.

Henry Cavill as August Walker

This will be Henry Cavill’s first film in the franchise, and time will only tell if he appears in future installments. He plays a character named August Walker.

Based on the footage seen in the trailers, he appears to be somewhat of a villain, but it may just be that he’s forced to go up against Hunt and the team out of an obligation to duty.

It was previously reported that Cavill’s character would be named Reville Smites, but that appears to either be incorrect, or perhaps he has an alias of some kind.

Simon Pegg as Benji Dunn

Simon Pegg will once again be joining Cruise in Fallout, having first appeared in the franchise back in 2006 with Mission: Impossible III.

Pegg plays Benjamin “Benji” Dunn, an off-field IMF technician who eventually gets “promoted” to technical field agent.

Rebecca Ferguson as Ilsa Faus

Ilsa Faust, an MI6 agent undercover in the Syndicate, is played by Rebecca Ferguson. In Rouge Nation, she teamed up with Ethan Hunt and his team to bring down the Syndicate.

Most Mission: Impossible fans agree that Ferguson’s was easily the most standout performance in Rouge Nation.

Speaking about her abilities and skills, Rouge Nation stunt coordinator Wade Eastwood previously said, “With Rebecca, she moves so well, and she was so great with the choreography.”

Angela Bassett

While little is known about her role in a larger capacity, what has been reveled is that Angela Bassett will be playing the director of the Central Intelligence Agency. This will be her first film in the franchise.

Trailers for Mission: Impossible – Fallout seem to suggest that Cavill’s August Walker works with her, and she could be responsible for setting him about his mission to stop the IMF team.

Sean Harris as Solomon Lane

In Rogue Nation, Lane was “a former MI6 agent who went rogue and became the Co-Founder and Second-in-command of the Syndicate.”

At the end of the movie, Hunt and his team are able to trick Lane and lure him into a bulletproof glass cell where he’s sealed up, gassed to be knocked unconscious, and then taken into custody.

It appears as if, depending on the significance of Harris’ role in the new film, that this the first time a villain has returned to face off against the IMF crew a second time.

Vanessa Kirby

One of the other newcomers to Mission: Impossible – Fallout is Vanessa Kirby, who fans will recognize from Netflix’s hit original series The Crown.

Producers have been tight-lipped about Kirby’s character and role, but it is known that she’ll be getting close with Tom Cruise’s character as the two were photographed on set sharing an intimate moment.

Ving Rhames as Luther Stickell

Ving Rhames is the only other Mission: Impossible star — aside from Cruise — to be in every first since the first one.

He rejoins once again, starring as Luther Stickell, “an expert computer hacker who works for the IMF.”

Alec Baldwin as Secretary Alan Hunley

Reprising his role from Rogue Nation, Alec Baldwin is also back in Mission: Impossible – Fallout.

Baldwin plays Alan Hunley, the Director of the Central Intelligence Agency who eventually is promoted to being the new IMF Secretary.