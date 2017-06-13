Major Character Returns In ‘Mission: Impossible 6’

After director Christopher McQuarrie revealed that the next installment in the Mission: Impossible franchise would feature some familiar faces, everyone has been wondering who would return.

Maybe Jon Voight survived that helicopter crash with Jean Reno? Or Laurence Fishburne would return as the head of the IMF? With so many different actors appearing in the franchise, it’s hard to pinpoint just who it would be.

But McQuarrie himself seemed to reveal the big surprise when he posted a picture to his Instagram account, revealing exactly who would be returning to the fold after a cameo appearance at the end of Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol.

Michelle Monaghan looks to be playing a big part in the next Mission: Impossible film. She first appeared in the third movie as Ethan Hunt’s fiancé Julia Meade, unaware of his activities as an undercover agent. They both get kidnapped in the movie and Ethan must rescue her, after which he admits his true nature.

That film ends with the two going on their honeymoon, but the events of Ghost Protocol reveal their life didn’t get any less complex. They had to fake her death so that she wouldn’t be targeted anymore while also allowing Ethan to pretend to go on a mission of vengeance in which he’d get incarcerated in a Russian prison and… yeah, just watch the movie.

Mission: Impossible movies are known for plot twists, action sequences, and Tom Cruise hanging off of things—this movie looks to be no different. We can’t wait to see what Cruise dangles from next. He’s already held onto the side of a moving train, a cliff, a skyscraper, another skyscraper, and a plane taking off. Maybe he’ll dangle from a rocket entering Earth’s atmosphere, or a torpedo launched toward an enemy submarine.

We’ll find out when Mission: Impossible 6 hits theaters July 27, 2018.

Tom Cruise can currently be seen in The Mummy, in theaters now.

