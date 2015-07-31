'Mission: Impossible 6' Images Tease Ilsa’s Return, Impending Trailer
Some new Mission: Impossible 6 images that have surfaced tease the return of Ilsa Faust as well as an impending trailer.
(If you haven't yet seen Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation, and don't want any details of that particular film spoiled, you are advised not to read any further.)
The photos were shared in posts on Christopher McQuarrie's Instagram page, where he has been revealing many pictures from the upcoming sequel.
McQuarrie, of course, is the writer and director of Mission: Impossible 6, as well as it's predecessor Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation.
Scroll down to see Mission: Impossible 6 photos shared by McQuarrie that tease many of the returning characters, as well as couple of new faces.
Ilsa Returns
Ilsa Faust, an MI6 agent undercover in the Syndicate, is played by Rebecca Ferguson.
In Rouge Nation, she teamed up with Ethan Hunt and his team to bring down the Syndicate.
"Finishing Touches"
McQuarrie shared the above photo with the caption, "Finishing touches," suggesting that we can expect a new Mission: Impossible 6 trailer sometime soon.
Collider speculates that it may drop during the Super Bowl in early February, or possibly before screenings of Marvel's Black Panther later in the same month.
Old Friends
Simon Pegg once again returns to the series as Benji Dunn alongside Tom Cruise's Ethan Hunt.
This will be his fourth Mission: Impossible film after first turning up in the J.J. Abrams directed Mission: Impossible III.
Simon Pegg as Benji Dunn
In a previous interview shared by Independent, Pegg joked about his appearance in M:I3, saying, "I looked like a potato on Mission: Impossible III. Now, 10 years later, it's all about how many sit-ups I can do."
He added that his character "has become more and more capable as an agent," as well as, "more experienced and certainly more confident," since that film.
Rebecca Ferguson as Ilsa Faust
Most Mission: Impossible fans will tell you that Ferguson's was easily the most standout performance in Rouge Nation.
Speaking about her abilities and skills, Rouge Nation stunt coordinator Wade Eastwood previously said, "With Rebecca, she moves so well, and she was so great with the choreography."
Henry Cavill as August Walker
Man of Steel's Henry Cavill has been added to the cast in an as-yet-unspecified role.
We know that his character's name is August Walker, but other than that there are no details available to suggest what role he'll play in Hunt's IMF (Impossible Missions Force) team.
It was previously reported that Cavill's character would be named Reville Smites, but that appears to either be incorrect, or perhaps he has an alias of some kind.
Sean Harris as Solomon Lane
In Rogue Nation, Lane was "a former MI6 agent who went rogue and became the Co-Founder and Second-in-command of the Syndicate."
At the end of the movie, Hunt and his team are able to trick Lane and lure him into a bulletproof glass cell where he's sealed up, gassed to be knocked unconscious, and then taken into custody.
It appears as if, depending on the significance of Harris' role in the new film, that this the first time a villain has returned to face off against the IMF crew a second time.
Alec Baldwin as Alan Hunley
Reprising his role from Rogue Nation, Alec Baldwin is also back in Mission: Impossible 6.
Baldwin plays Alan Hunley, the Director of the Central Intelligence Agency who eventually is promoted to being the new IMF Secretary.
Vanessa Kirby
One of the other newcomers to Mission: Impossible 6 is Vanessa Kirby, who fans will recognize from Netflix's hit original series The Crown.
Producers have been tight-lipped about Kirby's character and role, but it is known that she'll be getting close with Tom Cruise's character as the two were photographed on set sharing an intimate moment.
"Getting The Band Back Together"
In addition to the other previously mentioned cast members, Cruise will be joined by other returning castmates Ving Rhames (as Luther Stickell) and Michelle Monaghan (as Julia Meade-Hunt).0comments
It looks as if Jeremy Renner, who played William Brandt in both Rogue Nation and Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol, will not be returning for the 6th instalment of the franchise.
Mission: Impossible 6 is currently scheduled to be released on July 27, 2018.