'Mission: Impossible 6' Images Tease Ilsa’s Return, Impending Trailer

Some new Mission: Impossible 6 images that have surfaced tease the return of Ilsa Faust as well as an impending trailer. (If you haven't yet seen Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation, and don't want any details of that particular film spoiled, you are advised not to read any further.) The photos were shared in posts on Christopher McQuarrie's Instagram page, where he has been revealing many pictures from the upcoming sequel. McQuarrie, of course, is the writer and director of Mission: Impossible 6, as well as it's predecessor Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation. Scroll down to see Mission: Impossible 6 photos shared by McQuarrie that tease many of the returning characters, as well as couple of new faces.

Ilsa Returns ... A post shared by Christopher McQuarrie (@christophermcquarrie) on Jan 22, 2018 at 4:15am PST Ilsa Faust, an MI6 agent undercover in the Syndicate, is played by Rebecca Ferguson. In Rouge Nation, she teamed up with Ethan Hunt and his team to bring down the Syndicate.

Old Friends ... A post shared by Christopher McQuarrie (@christophermcquarrie) on Nov 21, 2017 at 12:06pm PST Simon Pegg once again returns to the series as Benji Dunn alongside Tom Cruise's Ethan Hunt. This will be his fourth Mission: Impossible film after first turning up in the J.J. Abrams directed Mission: Impossible III.

Simon Pegg as Benji Dunn ... A post shared by Christopher McQuarrie (@christophermcquarrie) on Nov 20, 2017 at 6:20am PST In a previous interview shared by Independent, Pegg joked about his appearance in M:I3, saying, "I looked like a potato on Mission: Impossible III. Now, 10 years later, it's all about how many sit-ups I can do." He added that his character "has become more and more capable as an agent," as well as, "more experienced and certainly more confident," since that film.

Rebecca Ferguson as Ilsa Faust ... A post shared by Christopher McQuarrie (@christophermcquarrie) on Aug 26, 2017 at 10:31am PDT Most Mission: Impossible fans will tell you that Ferguson's was easily the most standout performance in Rouge Nation. Speaking about her abilities and skills, Rouge Nation stunt coordinator Wade Eastwood previously said, "With Rebecca, she moves so well, and she was so great with the choreography."

Henry Cavill as August Walker ... A post shared by Christopher McQuarrie (@christophermcquarrie) on Jan 16, 2018 at 10:06am PST Man of Steel's Henry Cavill has been added to the cast in an as-yet-unspecified role. We know that his character's name is August Walker, but other than that there are no details available to suggest what role he'll play in Hunt's IMF (Impossible Missions Force) team. It was previously reported that Cavill's character would be named Reville Smites, but that appears to either be incorrect, or perhaps he has an alias of some kind.