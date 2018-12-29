Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s Real-Life Wedding Prompts Increase in ‘Last Song’ Streams

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth fans are rushing to see how the two fell in love before their real-life wedding by watching The Last Song, the only film to feature the two stars.

A representative for Amazon Prime Video told The Blast Friday that streams of The Last Song have jumped 2,000 percent since Wednesday. The 2010 film is available to rent for $3.99 or buy for $9.99, and is even on Amazon’s hot picks for movie rental list. The physical Blu-ray, which is available for only $9.25, is ranked #157 on the top-selling Kids and Family Blu-rays at Amazon.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Unfortunately, The Last Song is not available to stream on Netflix.

Cyrus and Hemsworth met while filming The Last Song in 2009. The film is based on the Nicholas Sparks book of the same name, which finds Cyrus as a rebellious teenager who has to spend the summer with her estranged father, played by Greg Kinnear. Hemsworth played a local boy Cyrus’ character falls in love with and helps her reconnect with her father. The author was quick to congratulate the couple.

“This makes me so happy. Congratulations @MileyCyrus and @LiamHemsworth,” Sparks wrote, linking to one of Cyrus’ wedding photos.

Cyrus, 26, and Hemsworth, 28, tied the knot at their home in Franklin, Tennessee on Sunday with a secret ceremony before family. Cyrus’ mother, Tish, and sisters Brandi and Noah, have appeared in photos from the wedding. Hemsworth’s famous brothers Chris and Luke were reportedly there, as was family friend Conrad Jack Carr.

The couple reportedly wanted to get married at Cyrus’ home in Malibu, but it was destroyed during the devastating California wildfires last month. Cyrus was also left heart-broken after she lost a notebook of original lyrics.

“They had planned to get married in Malibu over the holidays when all of their families were together. After their Malibu house didn’t make the fire, they have been living at Miley’s Tennessee house,” one source told PEOPLE.

“Malibu was their sanctuary and is very special to them. They fell in love again there and were both devastated to lose their home,” another source said.

Cyrus confirmed her home was destroyed in a Nov. 11 social media post.

“Completely devastated by the fires affecting my community. I am one of the lucky ones,” she wrote. “My animals and LOVE OF MY LIFE made it out safely & that’s all that matters right now. My house no longer stands but the memories shared with family & friends stand strong.”

Photo credit: Disney