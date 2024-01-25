Michael Jai White Talks His 'Extreme' New Movie 'One More Shot' (Exclusive)

Michael Jai White is no stranger to action films as he's been in his share of them over the last 30 years. Now fans can see the actor, director and martial artist in his latest movie, One More Shot, on digital. PopCulture.com spoke to White about his new film and explained why he wanted to be part of the sequel to One Shot.

"I think this film is an extreme. I mean, the first film I thought was absolutely amazing and I thought Scott Adkins pulled in the best action performance I'd ever seen," White told PopCulture. "I know a little bit about filmmaking and the background of it and what he did was unbelievable. I mean, there'd been up until that time, someone shot sequences like from Extraction and The Protector with Tony Jaa, but never an action movie that the entire movie was one shot. That's kind of outstanding too, and just a Herculean task for someone to do. I'm looking at it in amazement because of the complexity of each shot. And the first movie I couldn't, I tell you I could not see anything stitched together."

In One More Shot, Navy SEAL Jake Harris (Adkins) is forced to use all his skills to survive an airport siege from mercenaries attempting to caption a high-profile terrorist suspect. With a bomb threatening the State of the Union Address, the suspect, Amin Mansur is the only one who may know its location. Harris must protect the man he brought to justice at any cost while reeling from the loss of his team in Poland.

White plays one of the mercenaries but said he doesn't consider his character a villain. "He might have something else going on that's not exposed in the movie," White explained. "Even if I'm playing a villain I'm not going to look at it as a villain."

This is not the first time White has worked with Adkins, as the two have starred in multiple films together, including Undisputed 2: Last Man Standing, Métal Hurlant Chronicles and Accident Man. "His work ethic is just unbelievable," White said about Adkins. "I mean, he's kind of a workaholic and there's so many movies I can't keep up I'm like, 'Man, do you have any free time?' Which is great he's doing that for the fan base. And it's a great thing because I mean, there'll be a time when you're not going to be able to do that kind of stuff, so you use your gift and he's using it to the utmost ability. So yeah, I applaud him, I applaud him greatly."