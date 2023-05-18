'Come Out Fighting': Dolph Lundgren Gives Orders to Michael Jai White in Exclusive Clip

Dolph Lundgren is giving orders to Michael Jai White in his new film. PopCulture.com obtained an exclusive clip of the movie Come Out Fighting and Lundgren's character is seen giving orders to White's character. It seems as if Lundgren is playing an army general, while White is playing a leader of a small platoon.

"Set during WWII, in this military adventure, a small, specialized squad of U.S. Army African American soldiers are sent on an unofficial rescue mission behind enemy lines to locate their missing commanding officer," the official synopsis states. "The squad upon battling their way through the German defenses encounter more than they bargain for when they locate a downed U.S. Army fighter pilot. With the help of their friends at the 761st tank battalion, known as "The Black Panthers," the squad must find a way to survive and make it back in one piece."

Lundgren and White star in the film along with Tyrese Gibson, Kellan Lutz and Hiram A. Murray. Come Out Fighting is directed and written by Steven Luke. He's also a producer along with Dean Bloxom and Andre Relis. The movie will premiere in theatres and on demand on May 19.

2023 is going to be a big year for Lundgren. Along with Come Out Fighting, the 65-year-old actor will also be seen in The Expendables 4 and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. When he recently appeared on In Depth with Graham Besnsinger, Lundgren revealed that he's been privately battling cancer on and off for eight years.

"Then I did scans every six months, then you do it every year and it was fine, you know, for five years," Lundgren said. "In 2020, I was back in Sweden and had some kind of acid reflux or… I didn't know what it was. So I did an MRI and they found there were a few more tumors around the area."

Lundgren went on to say that six more tumors were discovered at the time and more were discovered in the fall of 2021. "We realized it was a lot worse than we thought," Lundgren said. "[The doctor] kind of started talking about all these different tumors, like, in the lung and the stomach and the spine, outside the kidneys. He started saying these things like, 'You should probably take a break and spend more time with your family,' and so forth. I asked him, 'How long do you think I've got left?' I think he said two or three years, but I could tell in his voice that he probably thought it was less."