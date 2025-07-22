Michael B. Jordan’s ‘Thomas Crown Affair’ Remake Faces Huge Shakeup

Thomas Crown’s latest heist is already experiencing some turbulence.

In March, Michael B. Jordan announced his Sinners follow-up: a remake of the classic romantic heist flick The Thomas Crown Affair, where Jordan would star as clever thief Thomas Crown while Taylor Russell (Bones and All) would play an investigator (and, eventually, lover) constantly trying to catch him in the act.

Last Friday, however, Russell exited the film, throwing the production’s future into jeopardy.

It seems any worries were unfounded, however, or maybe Jordan is just as quick as the master pickpocket he’s playing.

Earlier today, it was announced that Andor star Adria Arjona is set to take over Russell’s role.

She joins a star-studded cast that includes Jordan, Kenneth Branagh (Oppenheimer), Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon), Danai Gurira (The Walking Dead), and Pilou Asbæk (Game of Thrones).

The role was hotly contested and highly coveted by actresses all over the world, given that the other two Thomas Crown films turned their leading ladies—Faye Dunaway and Rene Russo—into Hollywood A-lister.

The Oscar-winning first Thomas Crown Affair was released in 1968, and starred Steve McQueen alongside Dunaway. A remake released in 1999 and starred Pierce Brosnan alongside Russo. Both were critically and commercially acclaimed.

Michael B. Jordan’s new spin on The Thomas Crown Affair is set to be released by Amazon MGM Studios on March 5, 2027.