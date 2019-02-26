Melissa McCarthy Addresses Jason Reitman’s ‘Ghostbusters’ Sequel

Melissa McCarthy has broken her silence surrounding Jason Reitman‘s upcoming Ghotsbusters reboot.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the 2019 Oscar Wilde Awards at Bad Robot in Santa Monica, California, on Thursday, McCarthy, who starred in the 2016 all-female reboot of the popular comedy, revealed that she is already stashing away change to purchase a ticket to the film, which is slated for a 2020 premiere.

“I’m for anybody who’s making movies. I talked to Jason about it, he’s just always had this idea, and his goes back to the world where the guys did exist, and I’m like, ‘I want to see that,’” McCarthy said. “I’m all for it. I say like, ‘Tell the story.’”

“I think there’s a million stories to be told,” she continued. “He’s a really, really good filmmaker and a really good storyteller, so I will be there buying my ticket. I’m all for it.”

First teased all the way back in 2017, Reitman’s remake has been slammed by many fans of the 2016 reboot after he stated during an appearance on comedian Bill Burr’s podcast that he planned to give the franchise “back to fans.”

“I love this franchise. I grew up watching it. I consider myself the first a Ghostbusters fan. was like seven years old when that movie came out and I love it. I want to make a movie for my fellow Ghostbusters fans,” Reitman told Burr. “We are, in every way, trying to go back to the original technique and hand the movie back to the fans.”

His comment led many to dub it as “sexist,” with Leslie Jones, who starred alongside McCarthy in the 2016 film, slamming Reitman on social media.

“So insulting. Like f— us. We dint (sic) count. It’s like something trump would do. (Trump voice) ‘Gonna redo ghostbusteeeeers, better with men, will be huge. Those women ain’t ghostbusteeeeers’ ugh so annoying. Such a d— move. And I don’t give f— I’m saying something!!” she tweeted.

“It’s very sad that this is response I get,” she added in a second tweet. “When the point is if they make this new one with all men and it does well which it will. It might feel that ‘boys are better’it makes my heart drop. Maybe I could have use different words but I’m allowed to have my feelings just like them.”

In response to the reaction, Reitman clarified his comments, stating “that came out wrong” and that he has “nothing but admiration for Paul and Leslie and Kate and Melissa and Kristen and the bravery with which they made Ghostbusters 2016. They expanded the universe and made an amazing movie!”

Characters and plotlines for the 2020 film have not yet been announced.