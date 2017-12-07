Matt Lauer Cameos Elicit Groans From Movie Audiences

Matt Lauer may have been ousted from the Today show after he was fired from NBC for inappropriate sexual behavior, but the journalist will still appear on movie screens. He has cameos in two new releases — Lady Bird and I, Tonya — and audiences do not approve.

The Hollywood Reporter shares that Lauer’s appearance in Lady Bird prompted groans from the audience at a recent screening at the ArcLight Santa Monica. In the film, Saoirse Ronan’s character watches Lauer on a newscast reporting about the war in Afghanistan.

A Lauer broadcast is also featured in I, Tonya, with footage of the journalist reporting on the 1994 attack on figure skater Nancy Kerrigan included in a montage.

Reps for I, Tonya did not comment on whether they had considered removing Lauer from the film in a fashion similar to that of All the Money in the World, in which Kevin Spacey was replaced by Christopher Plummer.

A new report states that Lauer has “no intention” of returning to television, according to Page Six.

“Matt has no intention of returning to public life . . . He plans to disappear and play golf,” a source said. “He wants to be a regular Joe. To play golf and stay in the Hamptons. He has no intention of mounting a Billy Bush-style comeback campaign. He is going to stick to his one statement and not address the allegations further.”

After his dismissal, Lauer issued a statement apologizing.

“Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized, but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed,” he said. “I regret that my shame is now shared by the people I cherish dearly. There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions. To the people I have hurt, I am truly sorry. As I am writing this I realize the depth of the damage and disappointment I have left behind at home and at NBC.”

Photo Credit: Clubhouse Pictures