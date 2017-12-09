Matt Lauer’s Recent Film Appearances Reportedly Won’t Be Removed

Matt Lauer appears in two acclaimed films that are currently in theaters, and it doesn’t appear he will be cut from either one of them.

The former Today host makes cameos in two Oscar-contenders, Lady Bird and I, Tonya.

In Lady Bird, Lauer’s report on the 9/11 attacks with Katie Couric is shown as the lead character (Saoirse Ronan) watches TV. In I, Tonya, Lauer is shown reporting on the 1994 attack on figure skater Nancy Kerrigan, which involved disgraced skater Tonya Harding (Margot Robbie).

ET reports that there’s been no talk of cutting with archival cameos from the films, and the film’s reps have not yet commented on the possibility.

Re-cutting a film due to an actor’s sexual misconduct is not far-fetched. Kevin Spacey was removed from his major supporting role in All the Money in the World, despite its December release. Director Ridley Scott chose to re-shoot all scenes with Christopher Plummer filling in for Spacey.

If Lauer was to be cut from Lady Bird or I, Tonya, it presumably only involve splicing in a different broadcast report from of the same events being discussed.

Lauer’s fall from grace began when he was fired from NBC after proof of sexual misconduct on Lauer’s part was presented to the network. His presence has been quickly scrubbed from NBC offices, and his office — where sexual assaults allegedly occurred — will reportedly be “demolished.”