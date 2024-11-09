‘Mamma Mia!’ Actress Myra McFadyen Has Died

Actress Myra McFadyen has died, according to her representatives. She was 68.

No cause of death or exact date of death were given. McFadyen is best known for her work in both Mamma Mia! films, which were inspired by the music of ABBA. She also appeared in the Patrick Dempsey film Made of Honor and the 2020 adaptation of Emma.

“It’s with immense sadness we announce the passing of our witty and wonderful client Myra McFadyen,” Michelle Braidman Associates said in a statement. “We are proud to have represented her for over 30 years. Myra was a terrific actress, known for her extensive and varied theatre work throughout the UK including her beloved Scotland and latterly her roles in film and television.

myra McFadyen in ‘The Missing’ (Credit: National Theatre of Scotland)

“We mourn the loss of such a talented artist. She will be much missed by us and the profession. We send our love and heartfelt condolences to all Myra’s family and friends at this sad time.”

Myra McFadyen Played Elena in Mamma Mia!

McFadyen played Elena in 2008’s Mamma Mia!, which starred Amanda Seyfried, Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth and Stellan Skarsgård. She returned for 2018’s Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again! as a member of the ensemble. She also appeared in stage productions of the musical.

In the TV realm, she appeared on NBC’s Dracula show in 2013, as well as European programs like Teachers, Monarch of the Glen and Ruth Rendell Mysteries.

Citizens Theatre in Glasgow also joined in the tributes to McFadyen, issuing a statement that read, “We are sad to hear of the passing of the brilliantly talented Myra McFadyen. Known to Citz audiences for her roles in many productions including The Choir, Hayfever and Glasgow Girls, she will be remembered for her captivating performances across stage, tv and film.”