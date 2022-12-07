Major Upcoming Horror Movie Pulled From Release Calendar

A major upcoming horror movie featuring stars of The Boys and Stranger Things has been pulled from the release calendar. In a new announcement, Sony revealed that True Haunting — now referred to as Untitled True Haunting — will no longer open on Jan. 6, as was initially scheduled. At this time, it is listed as "TBD," with no word on when it may debut. The film stars Erin Moriarty (The Boys) and Jamie Campbell Bower (Stranger Things 4), and is based on true events originally recounted in Edwin F. Becker's book of the same name.

"When Ed and Marsha Becker purchased their first home, they soon discovered the dwelling was haunted by ghosts," reads an official synopsis. "Specifically, the sinister family who lived and died there before. Desperate for help, the Beckers sought out an exorcism. The first ever televised. Millions around the country tuned in. Although the broadcast was a success, the exorcism was not. Instead, it made things worse. Much worse..." True Haunting is directed by Gary Fleder, from an adapted screenplay by Richard D'Ovidio and Blair Butler. Cindy Cowan serves as producer.

Fans will know Bower as the evil Vecna in the most recent season of Stranger Things, as well as from his role as Caius in the Twilight Saga. Moriarty is likely best known for her role as the superpowered Starlight in Prime Video's The Boys. The series launched its third season in 2022 and is currently filming Season 4.

In support of Season 3, Moriarty sat down for an interview with Collider — alongside co-star Anthony Starr — and discussed what it's like to film the series. "I think the cool and important thing is that, before each season, we always sit down with [creator Eric] Kripke and he tells us what our general trajectory is. He also always lets us know what we should know that would be helpful for our character, beginning the season, in terms of what might happen later on, so that we can incorporate foreshadows at the beginning of the season in our performance."

She added, "We do get a few of the scripts in advance, and since it's such a big cast, one of my favorite parts about doing this show is that I love everyone's work so much, but there are so many aspects of the storyline that I'm not in. I loved reading the other storylines and the scenes that I'm not in, and seeing them play out on screen as well. That's really fun."