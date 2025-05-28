Major Pop Star Eyed for New ‘Mamma Mia’ Movie

Here we go again! Sabrina Carpenter may be a part of the third Mamma Mia! film, producer Judy Craymer told Deadline Wednesday.

As Mamma Mia! returns to Broadway for a limited engagement at the Winter Garden Theatre this August, Craymer told the outlet that the “Espresso” singer may be in talks for the next film.

The pop star would play “a goddess or some relation who would look very much like Meryl Streep,” she said.

While there were no other details to share about the possibility of Carpenter’s casting in a future Mamma Mia! project, Craymer did confirm that a third film is in development. “We know what we want to do with the movie, and it will happen,” she said.

There is also the possibility of a Mamma Mia! TV spinoff, but Craymer threw out that detail while noting it was not something currently in the works. “When people want content, there’s the movies, the stage show, there’s other productions of the stage show, and eventually there’ll probably be a TV series or something,” she said, adding, “It’ll be a comedy-drama made for TV. I’m not doing that now. But I’m just saying it could happen.”

Mamma Mia! debuted on stage in 1999 before making its way to the silver screen in 2008 with a star-studded cast featuring Meryl Streep, Christine Baranski, Amanda Seyfried, Pierce Brosnan, Dominic Cooper, Colin Firth, Stellan Skarsgård, and Julie Walters.

“And something really interesting as we’re on this,” Craymer said while reflecting on the show’s staying power, “is that it’s really captured the Gen Z audience and has given Mamma Mia! a lot of momentum and that came from the movies and then into the show and into the audiences we’re getting in America and in London and around the world.”

The production took ABBA’s less-than-cool reputation in the ’90s and helped the band become a “phenomenon.”



“TikTok loves the love romance, mother-daughter thing,” she said. “When we started developing it nearly 30 years ago, none of that existed.”