Major Disney Live-Action Remake Canceled

Yet another Disney live-action remake has been cancelled.

After Disney put their plans for a live-action Tangled on pause following the box-office failure of Snow White, the studio has now cancelled its plans for a live-action Aristocats.

Previously, music legend Amir “Questlove” Thompson was announced to direct the remake. On last week’s episode of Score: The Podcast, he said the film is no longer happening due to “reshuffling” at Disney. Production hang-ups kept pushing the film back, and he’s now no longer available for work until the next decade.

“A new [Disney] administration came in, and then I was like, ‘Okay, well, this is what I plan to do, and dadada, do the song and dance, and here’s some of the music examples and there’s some team I’m working with,’” Questlove said. “And then they had another administration shuffle, and it was like, ‘Okay well. All right.’ And by the third time I was just like, ‘Maybe this isn’t meant for me, because there’s also, at least, like right now, there’s so much options I have in pickings.’”

He shared that he still wants to do the project, but just doesn’t have time.

“I mean, I would have loved to have done that project, but there’s like 20 others that I can get to,” he said. “There’s literally four other films. I’ll be working till, you know, 2029, 2030. So, just wasn’t meant to happen. Maybe it’ll happen in the future.”

Disney’s live-action remakes have been a mixed bag; this year’s latest remake, however, was a massive hit. The live-action Lilo & Stitch was such a success that a sequel is already on the way.