Longtime Movie Actor Dies of Heart Attack: Rakesh Pandey Was 77

Celebrated veteran actor Rakesh Pandey, known for his roles in both Hindi and Bhojpuri cinema, has died due to cardiac arrest.

The actor had been receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit at Arogyanidhi Hospital in Juhu, a suburb of Mumbai, when he passed away on the morning of Friday, March 21, according to Times of India. He was 77.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Born in Ambala, Himachal Pradesh, India in 1940, per his IMDb profile, Pandey trained at the Indian Film and Television Institute (FTII) in Pune before later joining the Bhartendu Academy of Dramatic Arts. After getting his start in theater, Pandey transitioned to films and television and made his screen debut in Basu Chatterjee’s 1969 classic Sara Akash. The actor portrayed Samar Thakur, a young man pressured into marriage, in the film, which won the Filmfare Award for Best Screenplay and is considered to be a pioneering work in India’s New Wave cinema.

After gaining recognition in Sara Akash, Pandey went on to enjoy an acting career that spanned decades and included work in both Hindi and Bhojpuri cinema. In Hindi films, he is remembered for his roles in titles like Mera Rakshak, Yehi Hai Zindagi, Woh Main Nahin, Do Raha, and Eeshwar. In Bhojpuri cinema, he starred in films such as Balam Pardesiya and Bhaiya Dooj. He also entered Bollywood, appearing in titles such as Devdas, Dil Chahta Hai, Lakshya, and Black.

Pandey’s career also extended to television, the actor appearing in hit shows like Chotti Bahu, Dehleez, and Bharat Ek Khoj.

Following a years-long hiatus from acting, Pandey returned to the screen in Kapil Sharma’s 2017 film Firangi. He remained active up until recent years, his last acting credit being in 2023’s The Rise of Sudarshan Chakra.

Pandey was celebrated for his lasting mark on Indian cinema, with director Nitin Chandra calling him “a legend in Bhojpuri” who made “an indelible mark with his powerful performances and charismatic presence. From his memorable role in “Balam Pardesiya” to his immense contribution to Indian cinema, his work will always be cherished.”

Chandra added, “His dedication to the craft and his impact on Indian cinema will continue to inspire generations. Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and countless fans.”

Pandey’s last rites were performed at Shastri Nagar crematorium. He is survived by his wife, daughter Jasmeet, and a granddaughter.