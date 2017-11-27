Movies

Twitter Trolls Liam Neeson Over His New Film ‘The Commuter’

A new poster for Liam Neeson’s new film The Commuter just came out, and people are having a field […]

A new poster for Liam Neeson’s new film The Commuter just came out, and people are having a field day with it.

The Commuter focuses on Neeson‘s mild-mannered character being propositioned to carry out a secretive task by a mysterious woman (Vera Farmiga) on a commuter train.

However, the poster that was premiered by Empire goes into much less detail. It’s just Neeson standing next to a subway line with a gun in his hand.

Twitter users quickly began to clown the film for its generic poster and feel. Many pointed out that it seemed to be like numerous other Neeson projects such as Taken.

Others also imagined Neeson as an average commuter having to deal with everyday issues like annoying passengers and broken bathrooms for the entirety of a 90-minute action film.

See some of the funniest takes on the poster below.

