Twitter Trolls Liam Neeson Over His New Film ‘The Commuter’

A new poster for Liam Neeson’s new film The Commuter just came out, and people are having a field day with it.

The Commuter focuses on Neeson‘s mild-mannered character being propositioned to carry out a secretive task by a mysterious woman (Vera Farmiga) on a commuter train.

However, the poster that was premiered by Empire goes into much less detail. It’s just Neeson standing next to a subway line with a gun in his hand.

Liam Neeson brings hell to public transport in this exclusive new poster for The Commuter (out 19 Jan). pic.twitter.com/oK58szT9qR — Empire Magazine (@empiremagazine) November 24, 2017

Twitter users quickly began to clown the film for its generic poster and feel. Many pointed out that it seemed to be like numerous other Neeson projects such as Taken.

Others also imagined Neeson as an average commuter having to deal with everyday issues like annoying passengers and broken bathrooms for the entirety of a 90-minute action film.

See some of the funniest takes on the poster below.

Is this… is this a real film? https://t.co/FWHYQgoBop — Richard Chambers🎙 (@newschambers) November 24, 2017

Is there a stock photo of a smouldering Liam Neeson holding a gun that producers just build a random film around? https://t.co/JOjp8FYmED — Karin Carthy (@KarinCarthy) November 24, 2017

@empiremagazine I hope this is set in London. 90 minutes of Liam Neeson avoiding eye contact with strangers with a mumbled “I don’t know who you are” and threatening anyone who doesn’t let people off the train first with his “particular set of skills” https://t.co/UmewaSATv4 — Dan Hough ⛩ ダン (@basicallydan) November 24, 2017