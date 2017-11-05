Leonardo DiCaprio in Talks to Star in Quentin Tarantino’s Manson Murders Film

Leonardo DiCaprio is reportedly in talks to reunite with Quentin Tarantino for the director’s upcoming film centered around the Manson Family Murders.

Deadline reports that Tarantino has roles in mind for DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Samuel L. Jackson. He’s in “conversations” with all three actors, but there have been no final casting decisions.

DiCaprio’s involvement is new information and would be the actor’s second collaboration with Tarantino. The Academy-Award winner previously starred as crazed slave owner Calvin J. Candie in 2012’s Django Unchained.

Pitt and Jackson were rumored to be involved with the project early on, with Pitt reportedly eyed for a detective role.

Margot Robbie is also eyed to portray Sharon Tate, the late actress who was one of the Manson family’s nine murder victims.

Other new information coming out of Deadline‘s report is that the film will reportedly only feature limited amount of Charles Manson. It will instead focus more on the events surrounding the cult leader and the notorious murders.

It’s also said that all major studios except Disney are are looking to pick up the film, which will be Tarantino’s ninth. A final studio decision is predicted to be made within the next two weeks.